Amazing photos of the Buck supermoon of 2022 from around the world
The largest full moon of 2022 put on quite a show for moongazers all over the world Wednesday (July 13).
Known as the Buck Moon, Thunder Moon or Hay Moon, the July full moon appeared big and bright between the constellations of Sagittarius and Capricornus. July's full moon gets its name from the antlers of male deer, or bucks, which experience their most rapid phase of annual growth during the summer months.
This year's Buck Moon is designated as a supermoon because it occurs while Earth's satellite approaches its closest point to Earth (perigee) throughout its slightly elliptical orbit around the planet.
July's full moon was the third in a series of four back-to-back supermoons this year, spanning from May to August.
For moongazers around the world, the Buck Moon was an impressive sight, enabling photographers to capture stunning images as the moon made its appearance above natural landscapes and bustling cities alike.
In this image, the Buck Moon can be seen seen above a buck grazing outside the village of Taarbaek, Denmark, some 9 miles (15 kilometers) north of Copenhagen, on July 14, 2022.
Amateur astronomers planning on photographing the moon can check out our guides on the best cameras for astrophotography and best lenses for astrophotography to get some pointers. Make sure to also brush up on our guide on how to photograph the moon with a camera to get the best pictures you can during your next moongazing session.
The full moon rises over a mosaiculture set on July 13, 2022, in Kunming, Yunnan Province of China.
The full moon at perigee on July 13, 2022, in Benevento, Italy.
Children on a scrap car watch the rising supermoon over Idlib, Syria on July 13, 2022.
The full moon rises over the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque and Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, on July 14, 2022.
The July supermoon rises behind buildings and tower cranes in L'Aquila, Italy, on July 13, 2022.
July's Buck Moon rises over the Atlantic Ocean off of Point Allerton in Hull, Massachusetts, on July 13, 2022.
The July supermoon is seen rising over residential area in Eindhoven in the Netherlands between buildings and clouds.
The full Buck Supermoon or Thunder Moon rises above lower Manhattan and One World Trade Center in New York City on July 13, 2022, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey.
The full moon rises over the Shanghai World Financial Center on July 13, 2022, in Shanghai, China.
The full moon rises over the sky as a Spanish flag is waving on July 13, 2022.
The full moon rises over the Leifeng Pagoda on July 13, 2022, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.
