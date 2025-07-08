What time is the full moon on July 10?

The full moon will rise on July 10, here's the best time to see it.

The July full moon 2025, also known as the Buck Moon, will rise on July 10, offering a spectacular lunar show for skywatchers worldwide.



The moon will reach full illumination at 4:37 p.m. EDT (2037 GMT), but this moment won't be visible everywhere. The best time to see the full moon depends on your local moonrise time.

For example, In New York City, the July full moon rises at 8:53 p.m. EDT on July 10, just 25 minutes after sunset at 8:28 p.m. In the northern mid-latitudes such as New York, Chicago, San Francisco, London, Paris or Tokyo, long summer days mean later sunsets and moonrises.

Here are the local moonrise times for the full moon on July 10, according to timeanddate.com.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full moon rise times City Moonrise (local time) New York, U.S. 8:53 p.m. San Francisco, U.S. 9:02 p.m. Honolulu, U.S. 7:42 p.m. London U.K. 9:45 p.m. Rome, Italy 9:02 p.m. Cairo, Egypt 8:04 p.m.

If you miss the full moon on July 10, don't worry, the moon will still appear full the night before and the night after.

Best time to look for the full moon

The moon illusion can make the moon look much larger when it is close to the horizon. It is evident in this image of the July full moon captured above Rocca Calascio Castle, Italy, on July 20, 2024. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The full moon will look particularly impressive an hour or two after it rises above the southern horizon. This is thanks to the moon illusion, a visual trick that makes the moon look much bigger when it's near the horizon than when it's high overhead.

In reality, the moon's size doesn't change at all. The illusion comes from how our brains interpret visual cues, especially when comparing the moon to nearby objects like trees or buildings. When the moon is high in the sky, there's nothing next to it to provide a sense of scale, so it appears smaller than when it's low on the horizon and framed by familiar landmarks.

To get the best view of the full moon, try to head to a location with minimal light pollution and a clear view of the horizon. And don't forget to check your local weather forecast, as clouds could block the show.

