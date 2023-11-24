Fly more for less: $200 saving on the Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone this Black Friday

If you're in the market for a capable and powerful drone this Black Friday, we've got a great deal for you. The Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone has been reduced by $200 on B&H, making it a rather serious bargain for any drone enthusiast.

The Autel EVO Lite+ is such a serious bit of kit that it's earned a place in our best drones round-up. It's a list that's absolutely dominated by DJI, the market leader when it comes to drones of all shapes and sizes. But this Autel drone gives DJI a run for its money, packing in great features and some serious power to make it one of the best consumer drones out there.

In our Autel EVO Lite+ review, we called it a "compelling option for enthusiasts and professionals". That's high praise indeed, but it's unsurprising considering all the features that this drone packs in. We were particularly impressed with its ability to shoot video up to 5.4K at 30fps in beautiful quality, and its still images came out fantastic, too. That's helped along by its aperture which is adjustable between f/2.8 and f/11, giving a great deal of control to photographers and videographers.

We also praised how well the Autel EVO Lite+ tracks subjects and enjoyed using its cinematic flight modes. And while it's easy enough to use for newcomers, the suite of advanced features means it's suitable for advanced users too.

Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone: was $1,199 now $999 at B&H Save $200 on one of the best non-DJI drones money can buy. This premium drone is great for newcomers and enthusiasts alike, with a range of powerful functions and incredible imaging tools to create fantastic videos and stills.

The power of the Autel Robotics EVO Lite+ drone is not to be taken lightly. Its 1-inch CMOS sensor makes use of Autel's proprietary intelligent moonlight system to ensure images are bright and sharp. And coupled with a fantastic aperture range, great noise processing even at a high ISO and the ability to record video at up to 5.4K, you've got everything you need to create truly stunning videos and images.

It has a built-in 'defog mode', meaning your view always stays clear even if you're in a foggy or hazy location. Four automatic shooting modes make capturing videos super easy, too, with automatic effects such as a 'fast forward' available at your fingertips.

But there's more to the EVO Lite+ than just photography power. Its 'Dynamic Track 2.1' power makes it easy to automatically track a target, be it a person, vehicle or animal. And powerful wireless capabilities, which utilize 2.4, 5.2 and 5.8GHz signals, means you can stay connected even when you're more than seven miles away.

Key Specs: weighs 29.45oz/835g, up to 40 minutes flying time, three shooting modes, video transmission range of 7.4 miles, video resolution up to 5.4K at 30fps and 4K at 60fps, shoot up to 120fps at 1080p.

Consensus: This is one of the best drones not made by DJI on the market, and whether you're fairly new to drone use or are a seasoned expert, you'll find features here that make the Autel EVO Lite+ a joy to use. It shoots fantastic video and photos, and its advanced abilities push it to the next level.

Buy if: You want a highly capable drone that will shoot fantastic photos and video without completely breaking the bank.

Don't buy if: You're on a shoestring budget or are completely new to drone use - we'd recommend starting with something cheaper.

Alternative models: If you're a serious pro, the DJI Mavic 3 is probably your best bet, but it comes in at a much higher price tag. For absolute beginners, the DJI Mini 3 is worth taking a look at.

