These are the best Star Wars Funko Pops out there. Search your feelings, you know it to be true.

It doesn’t matter whether you’ve watched all the Star Wars movies in chronological order all in one sitting, are a fan of the many TV series, or just a very passionate collector when it comes to all things The Child , there are a lot of things to add to your collection: L ego Star Wars , Star Wars books, Star Wars comics , and the very best Star Wars Funko Pops, of course.

Back when the prequel trilogy first released, Star Wars Funko Pops weren’t even a thing to think about, but now these cute figures have not only become a landmark for geek culture, but have expanded to include various iconic characters from the Star Wars universe that isn’t just the ever-popular Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

Indeed, Star Wars Funko Pops have come a very long way since they first appeared in 2011 and if you’re looking for the best then you’ve come to the right place. And if you're looking for more Star Wars content, check out our Star Wars movies, ranked worst to best article too.

Star Wars Funko Pop: Ahsoka Tano

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 409

From: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 5.3 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $9

Ahsoka Tano made a big splash when she appeared in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2, but fans of Star Wars have met Ahsoka before during her time with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi throughout The Clone Wars animated TV show.

Ahsoka has always been a badass, and while we’re certain she’s gained more fans with her most recent appearance, this Funko Pop brings back memories of a character who has had a huge impact on the series since her arrival. And if that doesn’t convince you, the perfectly stylized – and accurate – look from Ahsoka’s time during The Clone Wars is something that no fan should pass up on.

Star Wars Funko Pop: The Mandalorian (Chrome)

Specs Line: Pop!

Number: 345

From: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 6.4 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $15

The Mandalorian aka Mando aka Din Djarin, is a character that’s become just as beloved as Anakin Skywalker and Princess Leia thanks to his heroism in the face of adversity, as well as his adoration for the adorable child known as Grogu.

There’s a lot of Funko Pops dedicated to this character, but for us it’s this Amazon exclusive chrome helmet that’s head and shoulders above the rest. Not only does it look nice and shiny, but it will stand out in the best of ways when people see it on your shelf. What’s not to love?

Star Wars Funko Pop: Luke Skywalker with The Child

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 482

From: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 4.4 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $9.99

Luke Skywalker is arguably the most iconic character in the entirety of Star Wars, and it was always going to be an effort to pick a Funko Pop! that perfectly captures what makes this character so great.

So, with great difficulty, we narrowed it down to Luke’s appearance in The Mandalorian. Not only does this show Luke’s fashion off at it’s very best – the all black look is still very good years later – but it captures the Luke we know and love so well: a man willing to help people in need, no matter what.

Star Wars Funko Pop: Darth Maul

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 410

From: Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 6.4 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $10.99

Darth Maul is a character who first appeared during Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and after his ‘death’ spent a lot of years just being known as the guy with a cool look and an even cooler lightsaber (if you want one of your very own, check out our best lightsabers guide). Since then, Darth Maul has not only come back to life in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but we’ve had a better look at the Zabrak race in general.

That’s why we pick this particular look for Darth Maul. Not only do we get to see him after the events of Phantom Menace, but we get to see him with a much better look. Just look at the gold plating of his boots – divine!

Star Wars Funko Pop: Kylo Ren

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 308

From: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 5.3 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $13.95

Whether you love him or hate him, Kylo Ren is certainly a memorable character that was introduced in the sequel trilogy. And, much like his predecessors, has more than a few different looks to choose from throughout the three films.

However, Kylo Ren’s stitched helmet, representing the Darth Lord that he wishes to become, has to be our favorite. Along with his billowing cape and drawn lightsaber, Kylo Ren is looking pretty badass in this Funko Pop.

Star Wars Funko Pop: Princess Leia (Bespin)

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 362

From: Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 3.9 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $11.28

There have been a ton of iconic Princess Leia looks. From her signature all-white dress we see in A New Hope to her Endor battle-gear in Return of the Jedi, but in our opinion all of those outfits pale in comparison to Leia’s signature look on Bespin.

It’s this look where we see Leia really take a break from her role as a leader of the Rebellion, donning an attire that shows she feels safe in the Cloud City. That eventually ends up being her undoing, but you can’t deny that she really does look great in this get-up.

Star Wars Funko Pop: Darth Vader (Lights & Sound)

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 343

From: Star Wars

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 3.5 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $22.94

There’s absolutely nothing better than a classic villain, and Darth Vader over here fits that definition to a T. Despite having such a long and turbulent history, there are a ton of Darth Vader Funko Pop! variants, with some being related to Pride, Christmas, and even Valentine’s Day .

However, it’s this Darth Vader Funko Pop that stands out to us. Not only does it look good, but a quick bop of his head and he lights up and you’ll hear the iconic breathing noise that has sent fear through our spines since the very first time we saw the big man himself. This is thanks to the LR44 battery that’s included with this special Pop.

Star Wars Funko Pop: Rey

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 307

From: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Dimensions: 3 x 3 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 4.9 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $14.50

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of the new Star Wars trilogy, you can’t deny that Rey is one of the most fascinating characters with potential, and that puts her on par with other main protagonists, like Luke Skywalker himself.

Her shine is definitely conveyed in this variant of Rey in The Rise of Skywalker. While she doesn’t yet hold her now signature gold lightsaber, the fierce pose alongside the familiar lightsaber that’s been with her since the beginning makes this Funko Pop stand out from the crowd.

Star Wars Funko Pop: The Child

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 368

From: Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 3.5 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $9.96

Grogu aka The Child aka Baby Yoda took the internet by storm when he first appeared during the first season of The Mandalorian and the hype has not slowed down since. Some would even argue that he is even more popular than the Mandalorian himself.

There are so many different variants for The Child, but let’s stick with the basics because not only is his face not covered up by a cookie or cup, but you get to see him at his very cutest with this pose.

Star Wars Funko Pop: Emperor Palpatine

Specs: Line: Pop!

Number: 37591

From: Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Dimensions: 2.5 x 2.5 x 3.75 inches

Weight: 5.3 ounces

Material: Vinyl

Price: $12

As far as we’re concerned, there isn’t enough Emperor Palpatine love around here. Emperor Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious, has a lethal reputation when it comes to his apprentices already, but he is also one of the scariest villains that Star Wars has ever seen.

We decided to go with the original Emperor Palpatine design for two reasons: it looks a lot better than The Rise of Skywalker Funko Pop, and this features Palpatine in his prime stage of murder and villainy – watch out for that Force lightening!