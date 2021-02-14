Trending

Here's the last minute Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide you were looking for!

The Force is strong with these cosmic cupid gift ideas.

(Image: © Funko)

 While Cupid stocks his quiver with magic arrows as Valentine's Day fast approaches, there’s still enough time to show some serious love to your favorite "Star Wars" fan with a stellar assortment of tempting gifts straight from that galaxy far, far away.

To help celebrate the most amorous of holidays, the romantic folks at Disney and Lucasfilm have put together a choice selection of Star Wars-themed goodies to warm the hearts of your best friends, partners, and family members this Valentine's Day.

Star Wars Valentine's Day Funko Pop!

(Image credit: Funko)

Funko Pop! Star Wars: Valentines Vader with Heart
$23.50 from Amazon.

Star Wars Valentine's Day Funko Pop!

(Image credit: Funko)

Funko Pop! Star Wars Valentines - Yoda with Heart
$8.78 (on Amazon (Save 20%).

Star Wars™ Death Star™ Love Explosion Bouquet

(Image credit: lovepop)

Star Wars Death Star Love Explosion Bouquet
$26 on lovepop.

Women's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Valentine's Day 3pk Crew Socks Box

(Image credit: Target)

Women's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Valentine's Day socks.
$6.80 on Target.com.

Valentines Day Star Wars R2D2 Chibi Mug

(Image credit: WAY TO CELEBRATE!)

Valentine's Day Star Wars R2-D2 Chibi Mug
$7.88 on Walmart.com

Darth Vader - Together We Can Rule The Galaxy Fleece Blanket.

(Image credit: Star Wars)

Together We Can Rule the Galaxy Fleece Blanket
$61.45 on Zazzle

STAR WARS: SAGA - I LOVE YOU I KNOW print.

(Image credit: Trends Posters)

Star Wars "I Love You" poster
$19.99 on ShopTrends.com

Star Wars You're The Obi-Wan For Me Valentine Girls T-Shirt

(Image credit: Hot Topic)

Star Wars You're the Obi-Wan for Me t-shirt
$23 on HotTopic.com

Star Wars The Mandalorian Heart Tin with Caramel Filled Chocolate

(Image credit: Galerie Candy)

Star Wars The Mandalorian Heart Candy Tin
$15 on Galerie.

"Star Wars I Love You. I Know." poster.

(Image credit: DK)

Star Wars: I Love You. I Know book
$10 on DK.com.

"Star Wars I Love You. I Know." poster.

(Image credit: DK)

Star Wars Goldsheep collection
From $38 on Goldsheepclothing.com

From a pink-tinted Darth Vader Funko Pop! bobble-head or a cozy TIE fighter fleece blanket to cuddle up with, to a "You're The Obi-Wan For Me" t-shirt, Death Star Love Explosion paper craft bouquet or a sparkling set of Leia and Han wedding bands, there’s plenty on display to arouse your wallet.

Check out the red, white, and pink "Star Wars" Valentine's Day tokens of love in the gallery above, but hurry before the twin suns of Tatooine set!

