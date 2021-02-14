Here's the last minute Star Wars Valentine's Day Gift Guide you were looking for!

While Cupid stocks his quiver with magic arrows as Valentine's Day fast approaches, there’s still enough time to show some serious love to your favorite "Star Wars" fan with a stellar assortment of tempting gifts straight from that galaxy far, far away.

To help celebrate the most amorous of holidays, the romantic folks at Disney and Lucasfilm have put together a choice selection of Star Wars-themed goodies to warm the hearts of your best friends, partners, and family members this Valentine's Day.

From a pink-tinted Darth Vader Funko Pop! bobble-head or a cozy TIE fighter fleece blanket to cuddle up with, to a "You're The Obi-Wan For Me" t-shirt, Death Star Love Explosion paper craft bouquet or a sparkling set of Leia and Han wedding bands, there’s plenty on display to arouse your wallet.

Check out the red, white, and pink "Star Wars" Valentine's Day tokens of love in the gallery above, but hurry before the twin suns of Tatooine set!

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.