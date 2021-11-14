Qi'ra's tale lives on in Marvel Comics' 'Star Wars: Crimson Reign' miniseries

Qi'ra from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will get her own comics series from Marvel with "Star Wars: Crimson Reign" coming Dec. 1, 2021.

Emerging directly out of the pages of Marvel Comics' popular "Star Wars" spinoff, " War of the Bounty Hunters ," is a bold new title coming this December that further explores the character of Qi'ra from the young Han Solo film "Solo."

" Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 " launches the middle chapter of a trilogy that first began with "War of the Bounty Hunters" and advances the compelling story of Qi'ra and the Crimson Dawn crime syndicate. Written by Charles Soule (" Star Wars: The High Republic ") and paired with artwork courtesy of Steven Cummings ("Pantheon High") with a main cover by Leinil Francis Yu, it's a five-issue limited series arriving Dec. 1 that promises an uncompromising look at the universe's darker corners. And if you're looking to read more on the Star Wars universe, our best Star Wars books guide is strong with the Force.

Qi'ra from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" takes center stage in "Star Wars: Crimson Reign" coming Dec. 1, 2021. Seen here, mosaic of key art for the series. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Qi'ra was first seen in " Solo: A Star Wars Story " (played by Emilia Clarke) and here the charismatic crime leader’s tale continues in a series which also showcases Ario Anindito's vivid connecting cover that spotlight several integral heroes and villains of the galaxy far, far away.

"While Qi'ra plays a huge part in 'War of the Bounty Hunters,' that event is really a Boba Fett story," Soule told IGN . "I have a bigger story I'm going to tell with Qi'ra and Crimson Dawn, and it's all connected to the reasons she kicked things off in 'War of the Bounty Hunters' in the first place. You'll learn more about that in the closing pages of 'War of the Bounty Hunters #5,' out in October, and I think fans have no idea how exciting and new this story will feel."

Image 1 of 3 Qi'ra from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" will get her own comics series from Marvel with "Star Wars: Crimson Reign" coming Dec. 1, 2021. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Crimson Reign" promises to illuminate the untold history of the turbulent "Star Wars" galaxy during the Age of Rebellion. It unveils the return of favorite characters, alarming twists, and epic displays of the Force by presenting a saga that reaches from "Star Wars'" seedy underworld to the lofty pinnacles of the Imperial Palace on Coruscant.

"From the moment I took the gig writing Star Wars, I wanted to do new things in the Star Wars timeline between Episodes V and VI, using new characters from all eras of the galaxy far, far away," Soule told IGN . "'Crimson Reign,' which continues what I plan as a trilogy that began with 'War of the Bounty Hunters,' is a great example of how I like to write Star Wars stories. Everything and everyone is fair game, and I think people are really going to enjoy it. Await the Reign."

Marvel's " Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 " lands Dec. 1 with a full complement of variant covers by David Lopez, Rahzzah, Valerie Giangiordano, Clayton Crain, Khoi Pham, and Steven Cummins.

