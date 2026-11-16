Euclid space telescope discovers its 1st comet | Space photo of the day for Nov. 16, 2026
The new observatory managed to catch this comet whirling between the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn.
The Euclid space telescope has discovered its first comet, called comet C/2026 S1, or comet Euclid for short.
What is it?
The Euclid mission, a European Space Agency mission that launched in 2023 with contributions from NASA, spotted this previously undetected comet approximately 807 million miles (1.3 billion kilometers) away in observations captured between Sept. 16 and 24.
"I was excited to see my software flag a 'streak' smeared across several images – the result of a fast-moving object. By predicting its position I could identify it in other images, in total finding it in five image sets. Further inspection revealed that it had a fuzzy cloud around it, indicative of an active object like a comet that is shedding dust and gas," Mikko Pöntinen, a scientist at the University of Helsinki who made the initial discovery with a Solar System Objects Science Working Group within the Euclid Consortium, said in a statement.
Following these observations, the team diligently checked current records of comets to ensure that this was, in fact, something new to us.
Why is it incredible?
Euclid is a mission designed to capture long, slow observations of deep space and distant galaxies and collect data to help scientists better unravel the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter. It was in not explicitly designed in any way to capture imagery of fast-moving comet hurtling through our solar system. But still, the space telescoped managed to catch this comet whirling between the orbits of Jupiter and Saturn.
This finding shows that Euclid can be used for more than it was intended, and that in the future scientists could use it to intentionally target other comets in the far reaches of our solar neighborhood. These kinds of observations can also help researchers to identify "noise" like comet trails in Euclid's field of view.
Chelsea Gohd served as a Senior Writer for Space.com from 2018 to 2022 before returning in 2026, covering everything from climate change to planetary science and human spaceflight in both articles and on-camera in videos. With a M.S. in Biology, Chelsea has written and worked for institutions including NASA JPL, the American Museum of Natural History, Scientific American, Discover Magazine Blog, Astronomy Magazine, and Live Science. When not writing, editing or filming something space-y, Gohd is writing music and performing as Foxanne, even launching a song to space in 2021 with Inspiration4. You can follow her online @chelsea.gohd and @foxanne.music
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