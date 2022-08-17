Save 20% on the Sky-Watcher Heritage-76 Mini Dobsonian Telescope

If you want to save money on a telescope that offers good quality night sky views and is easy to use, then this deal from Wex on the Sky-Watcher Heritage-76 mini Dobsonian telescope could be what you're looking for.

This 20% Sky-Watcher Heritage-76 discount (opens in new tab) is not something to overlook so quickly, especially when the telescope is normally one of the more affordable models on the market, to begin with. Of course, if you want to do more research into affordable telescopes and others suited for those without much experience, be sure to check out our best telescopes for beginners and our budget telescopes under $500 guides.

It's a brilliant little telescope, that offers good quality optics, a lightweight tabletop design and is very easy to use. If you're in the market for a top telescope to get into astronomy or interest a budding scientist, this could be the one. You can also check out our guides for the best telescopes, telescope deals and best binoculars for more super stargazing gear and savings.

(opens in new tab) Sky-Watcher Heritage-76 Mini Dobsonian Telescope £79.99 now £64 on Wex Photo Video (opens in new tab). Save 20% on a brilliant tabletop telescope, perfectly suited for beginners and astronomy novices. You get a 76mm aperture, a 300mm focal length, two eyepieces and a finderscope for your money, giving you simple and clear views of galaxies, nebulae and star clusters. An affordable telescope that offers a fun stargazing experience.

So what is it exactly that makes this a good telescope and a worth-while deal exactly? What specs does it feature? Well, the main specs are an aperture of 76mm and a focal length of 300mm, which at this price point isn't bad at all. It also means that enough light passes through so you can get easy views of star clusters, nebulae and galaxies.

For your money (saving 20% (opens in new tab)) you also get two eyepieces that come with the telescope, taking the total magnification up to 12x and 30x. The eyepieces are 10 and 25mm respectively, and you get a finderscope too, which helps with finding your night sky targets. There's also a wooden alt-azimuth mount which is manually operated, adding to the hands-on experience.

It is worth remembering that at this price point, any telescope you find on the market will not be able to compete with models worth thousands in terms of power, the sophistication of design or quality of optics. However, you can have a fun stargazing experience and this telescope offers just that, especially to any newbies or younger astronomers.

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official (opens in new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) and on Facebook (opens in new tab).