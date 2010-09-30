If There's Life on Alien Planet Gliese 581g, How Do We Find It?

After spending
Yesterday (Sept.
One of the planet's
But it might be a
Listening for
Gliese 581g isn't
So human-built
Such patterns could
The Gliese 581 star
"No signal was
What's in your
Life doesn't have to
This method assumes
"The first
If astronomers
"You're looking
But other, simpler
"Ideally, you'd
As an example, both
"You typically
"Though
Tough job for
So scanning Gliese
Astronomers have
It's only about
"Because they
Jenkins said that
As a result, the
A few decades
One promising tool
TPF would employ
The TPF mission,
Whenever TPF, or
"I would
- Gallery: