The Best Space Books On Sale for Prime Day

From the astrophysical topics to the inspiring tales of women in space, we've compiled the best space books that are on Amazon and on sale right now — just in time for Prime Day. We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back period to see what we find!

Prime Day officially starts July 15 at 3 a.m. EDT (0700 GMT) — though the early deals have already begun. The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: The Best Space Deals to Watch

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry | Was $19 | Now $11 "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" is the perfect companion for anyone looking to explore the wonders of astrophysics — no PhD required. Author Neil deGrasse Tyson breaks down complex topics and makes them accessible and exciting.



Astrophysics for Young People in a Hurry | Was $12 | Now $6 This lightning deal ended July 16 at 3 p.m. ET, but its still on sale for $9 (28% off).

A young readers' version of Neil deGrasse Tyson's top seller, "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" features more illustrations and infographics and more thorough breakdowns of tricky astrophysics concepts.

Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog Blast Off to the Moon! | Was $18 | Down to $7 This kids book by Lauren Gunderson follows the journey of the ever-curious Dr. Wonderful, as she and her canine companion head for the lunar surface.



The Right Stuff | Was $19 | Down to $13 In the classic book "The Right Stuff," author Tom Wolfe gets into the heads of test pilots and some of NASA's first astronauts. He tells the tale of humankind's journey to the moon from the personal and unique perspective of the people putting everything on the line to make it happen.

Galaxy Girls | Was $20 | Down to $11 "Galaxy Girls: 50 Amazing Stories of Women in Space" is filled with stunning illustrations and the stories of some of the women who have been unstoppable, integral pioneers in space exploration. From NASA Chief Astronaut Peggy Whitson to Mary Jackson and Katherine Johnson, who were featured in the hit film Hidden Figures, this book is a beautiful testament to women in space.

Rise of the Rocket Girls | Was $17 | Down to $10 "Rise of the Rocket Girls: The Women Who Propelled Us, from Missiles to the Moon to Mars" tells the incredible true tale of the women who took us to space. Perfect for fans of Hidden Figures.

The Illustrated Brief History of Time | Was $40 | Down to $21 "The Illustrated Brief History of Time," by famed astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, is an international classic. Opening the world's eyes to the incredible inner workings of the universe, this book advanced public understanding in a way unparalleled. First published in 1988, this version is updated and expanded.

Cosmos by Carl Sagan | Was $18 | Down to $12 "Cosmos" is one of the best-selling science books ever — and with good reason. Author Carl Sagan makes the universe personal and accessible with this legendary book. This version even includes a new foreword by astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

