The Milky Way shines over a recognizable hotel from the James Bond film ''Quantum of Solace,'' a volcano in Peru begins spewing ash into the sky and NASA creates moonwalking panoramas to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11. These are just some of the top space photos this week from Space.com.

Ubinas Volcano Seen From Space

(Image credit: Roscosmos)

On July 19, a column of ash began spewing from Ubinas volcano in Peru. The eruption could be seen from space: This imagery was taken by a Russian remote sensing satellite known as Resurs-P. Ubinas is one of about a dozen active volcanoes in the region and this episode affected thousands of residents as it released material within a 16-mile (25-kilometer) radius.

Full Story: Volcano Erupts in Stunning Images Captured by Russian Satellite

Apollo Moon Panoramas

(Image credit: NASA)

New and breathtaking panoramic views of the Apollo astronauts on the moon are the result of mission imagery that's been stitched together. In this ethereal view, lunar module pilot James B. Irwin from the Apollo 15 mission is pictured using a scoop to make a trench in the soil during his second moonwalk.

Full Story: See the Moon Like the Apollo Astronauts with These Epic Panoramas

Meteorites are space cones?

(Image credit: NYU's Applied Mathematics Laboratory)

Most meteorites found on Earth have random shapes, but it turns out that about 25% are cone-shaped (that is, if all their pieces are assembled and fit back together). This image shows that a chunk of clay, attached to a rod, deforms as part of one experiment to replicate how our planet's atmosphere shapes these extraterrestrial rocks via friction as they crash down towards Earth's surface.

Full Story: Earth Is Littered with Mysterious Space-Cones, and Now We Know Why

LightSail 2 Deploys Solar Sail

(Image credit: The Planetary Society)

A camera onboard The Planetary Society's LightSail 2 spacecraft captures its solar sail deploying earlier this week. The boxing-ring sized sail will help engineers determine if surfing the solar wind is a possibility for controlled spaceflight. The findings from this mission could help inform future technologies that seek to bring probes to far reaches of the solar system by using the sun's emanating charged particles as a propulsion system.

Full Story: A Solar Sail in Space: See the Awesome Views from LightSail 2

Apollo 11 Flashback: JoAnn Morgan

(Image credit: NASA)

As we celebrate the momentous achievements of the Apollo 11 moon landing and those who risked their lives to get men into space and onto the lunar surface, it's also important to highlight some of the remarkable women who helped make the Apollo program possible. Pictured in the center of this image is JoAnn Hardin Morgan, the instrumentation controller for Apollo 11 and the only woman in mission control during the mission.

Full Gallery: These Amazing Women Made NASA's Apollo Moon Missions Possible

Smoke Meets Storms Over Russia

(Image credit: NASA Earth Observatory)

Plumes of smoke from wildfires mix with a swirling storm system over Russia in this view from NASA's Earth Observatory. The natural-color image was created using data collected from the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument on the Suomi NPP satellite on Monday (July 21). In the regions of Irkutsk, Krasnoyarsk and Buryatia, the largest wildfires had burned more than 500 square miles (1,300 square kilometers) by Tuesday, according to NASA. — Hanneke Weitering

Curiosity Rover Spotted from Space

(Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

Can you spot the rover in this photo of Mars? NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) snapped this view of the Curiosity rover from space as it passed over a region known as "Woodland Bay." The rover is currently scaling a mountain called Aeolis Mons (also known as Mount Sharp), a 3-mile-high (5 kilometers) peak at the center of Gale Crater. MRO captured the image using its High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on May 31. — Hanneke Weitering

Soyuz Stands Ready for Launch

(Image credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA)

A Soyuz rocket that will launch three people to the International Space Station on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing on July 20 stands tall on the launchpad at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan, Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Skvortsov will lift off at 12:28 p.m. EDT (1628 GMT), kicking off a six-month mission as crewmembers of Expeditions 60 and 61. — Hanneke Weitering

Astronauts Near International Space Station

(Image credit: NASA)

The Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft approaches the International Space Station carrying three new Expedition 60 crewmembers. NASA astronaut Drew Morgan, European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Skvortsov lifted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Saturday (July 20), on the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, and arrived at the orbiting laboratory about six hours later. — Hanneke Weitering

Milky Way Sparkles Over 'Quantum of Solace' Hotel

The colorful core of the Milky Way sparkles above the European Southern Observatory's Residencia, a building featured in the James Bond film "Quantum of Solace" that was destroyed in a dramatic explosion (with the help of computer graphics, not real explosives). Residencia houses astronomers and other visitors at the Paranal Observatory in Chile, which is home to the Very Large Telescope Array and several other telescope facilities. — Hanneke Weitering