1st full moon of 2023 was a wonderful Wolf Moon worldwide (photos)
The silhouette of a Orthodox cross above the Gracanica Medieval Monastery is seen against a full moon in the town of Gracanica during the ceremonial burning of dried oak branches, symbolizing the Yule log during Orthodox Christmas eve celebrations in Gracanica, on Jan. 6, 2023.
Silhouette of a mosque's crescent in front of a full moon in Urim village of Idlib, Syria on Jan. 6, 2023.
The Full Wolf Moon rises over the US Marine Corps War Memorial in Virginia, United States on Jan. 6, 2023.
The Full Wolf Moon rises over clock tower in the Ipekyolu district of Van, Turkiye on Jan. 6, 2023.
The Wolf Moon, the first full moon of 2023, rises over Gaza City, on Jan. 6, 2023.
The full moon is seen over the city of Yichang, Hubei province, China, on the evening of Jan. 6, 2023.
Many points of interest on the face of the Full Wolf Moon can be seen in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 6, 2023.
A seagull seen flying in front of the Full Wolf Moon that appeared in the evening sky in Istanbul on Jan. 6, 2023.
The Full Wolf Moon rises over the US Marine Corps War Memorial in Virginia, United States on Jan. 5, 2023.
