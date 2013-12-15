Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Dec. 15, 2013

Astrophotographer Deborah Culver sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken at the Glen Alps Trailhead, Chugach State Park, Anchorage, Alaska on Dec. 8, 2013.

Amazing Photos: 2013 Geminid Meteor Shower Pictures by Stargazers

Stojan Stojanovski/Kristijan Gjorevski/Naum Mitreski

Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2013. [See More Photos]

Amateur Astronomer Catches Cosmic 'Tadpoles' in Celestial Sea (Photo)

Astrophotographer Steve Coates captured this beautiful image of cosmic 'tadpoles' in space created by dust from an emission nebula and stellar winds from a nearby star cluster. See how he did it here. [Read Full Story]

Comet Lovejoy Streaks Across Night Sky in Spectacular Amateur Photos

Comet Lovejoy soars in these stunning images recently sent to SPACE.com by an avid astrophotographer. [Read Full Story]

Northern Lights Dance Over Maine Farmhouse in Stunning Photo

Pink and green lights shimmer over a farmhouse in central Maine in this beautiful photo sent in to SPACE.com by a veteran night sky photographer this month. [Read Full Story]

Amateur Astronomer Sees Jupiter, 2 Moons & a Shadow (Photo)

Andrew Kwon

Photographer Andrew Kwon took this image of Jupiter, two moons and a shadow on Nov. 20 from his backyard observatory in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. [Read Full Story]

Amazing Photos: Comet Lovejoy C/2013 R1 Spotted by Stargazers

Jeff Sullivan sent SPACE.com this image of Comet C/2013 R1 Lovejoy taken on Nov. 15, 2013 from the shore of Topaz Lake, at 5000 feet elevation in the Eastern Sierra region on the California/Nevada border. He used a Canon 70D camera (300mm lens, exposed for 30 seconds at f/5.6, ISO 6400) on a tracking mount to capture the image. [See More Photos]