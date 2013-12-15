Trending

Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Dec. 15, 2013

2013 Geminid Meteor Over Alaska
Astrophotographer Deborah Culver sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken at the Glen Alps Trailhead, Chugach State Park, Anchorage, Alaska on Dec. 8, 2013.
(Image: © Deborah Culver)

Amazing Photos: 2013 Geminid Meteor Shower Pictures by Stargazers

Stojan Stojanovski/Kristijan Gjorevski/Naum Mitreski

Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2013. [See More Photos]

Amateur Astronomer Catches Cosmic 'Tadpoles' in Celestial Sea (Photo)

Steve Coates | www.CoatesAstrophotography.com

Astrophotographer Steve Coates captured this beautiful image of cosmic 'tadpoles' in space created by dust from an emission nebula and stellar winds from a nearby star cluster. See how he did it here. [Read Full Story]

Comet Lovejoy Streaks Across Night Sky in Spectacular Amateur Photos

John Chumack | www.galacticimages.com

Comet Lovejoy soars in these stunning images recently sent to SPACE.com by an avid astrophotographer. [Read Full Story]

Northern Lights Dance Over Maine Farmhouse in Stunning Photo

© Mike Taylor - Taylor Photography

Pink and green lights shimmer over a farmhouse in central Maine in this beautiful photo sent in to SPACE.com by a veteran night sky photographer this month. [Read Full Story]

Amateur Astronomer Sees Jupiter, 2 Moons & a Shadow (Photo)

Andrew Kwon

Photographer Andrew Kwon took this image of Jupiter, two moons and a shadow on Nov. 20 from his backyard observatory in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. [Read Full Story]

Amazing Photos: Comet Lovejoy C/2013 R1 Spotted by Stargazers

Jeff Sullivan | www.facebook.com/JeffSullivanPhotography

Jeff Sullivan sent SPACE.com this image of Comet C/2013 R1 Lovejoy taken on Nov. 15, 2013 from the shore of Topaz Lake, at 5000 feet elevation in the Eastern Sierra region on the California/Nevada border. He used a Canon 70D camera (300mm lens, exposed for 30 seconds at f/5.6, ISO 6400) on a tracking mount to capture the image. [See More Photos]

