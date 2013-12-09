Northern Lights Dance Over Maine Farmhouse in Stunning Photo

Pink and green lights shimmer over a farmhouse in central Maine in this beautiful photo sent in to SPACE.com by a veteran night sky photographer this month.
Vivid northern lights like those seen in this image are caused by charged particles from the sun (the solar wind) that interact with the Earth's upper atmosphere. The Earth's magnetic field draws these charged particles to either the North or South Pole, resulting in aurora borealis, or northern lights, and its southern counterpart the aurora australis, or southern lights. [Amazing Aurora Photos of 2013 by Stargazers]
