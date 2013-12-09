Northern Lights Dance Over Maine Farmhouse in Stunning Photo

Mike Taylor sent SPACE.com this photo of an aurora over a farmhouse in central Maine. He captured the image on Dec. 7, 2013 at 11:30 p.m. local time using a Nikon D600 camera and 14-24 mm at 14, f/2.8, 30 seconds, ISO 3200. The Andromeda Galaxy and a section of the Milky Way can also be spotted in this the image. The photo was processed through Lightroom 4 and Photoshop CS5.

Pink and green lights shimmer over a farmhouse in central Maine in this beautiful photo sent in to SPACE.com by a veteran night sky photographer this month.

Vivid northern lights like those seen in this image are caused by charged particles from the sun (the solar wind) that interact with the Earth's upper atmosphere. The Earth's magnetic field draws these charged particles to either the North or South Pole, resulting in aurora borealis, or northern lights, and its southern counterpart the aurora australis, or southern lights. [Amazing Aurora Photos of 2013 by Stargazers]

