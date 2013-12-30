Northern Lights: Amazing Aurora Photos of 2013

Christmas Auroras by Chad Blakely: Dec. 25, 2013

The Christmas holiday was extra merry for veteran northern lights photographer, who captured yuletide auroras shimmering across the sky over Sweden's Abisko National Park. See how it looked to Chad Blakely in this Christmas aurora video. [See the Video]

Panoramic Aurora Over Alaska by LeRoy Zimmerman

LeRoy Zimmerman sent SPACE.com this panoramic image of an aurora near Fairbanks, Alaska on Dec. 7, 2013. Zimmerman took about 500 shots in half an hour with two-second exposures about every three seconds using a Canon 6D camera. [Read the story behind these photos here]

Aurora Dances Over Alaska by LeRoy Zimmerman

Northern Lights Over Alaska by LeRoy Zimmerman

Green Aurora Shimmers Over Alaska by LeRoy Zimmerman

Halloween Aurora in Sweden #2

The 'ghosts and goblins' of All Hallows Eve rode over a bed of green magic above Abisko National Park in northern Sweden. Chad Blakley (lightsoverlapland.com) was on hand to photograph the ghoulish show, Oct. 31, 2013.

Halloween Aurora in Sweden #4

Halloween Aurora in Sweden #3

Northern Lights Over Moosehead Lake

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor sent SPACE.com this photo showing an aurora at Moosehead Lake, Maine. Taylor took the photo on Oct. 10, 2013 at 1:22 a.m. using a Nikon D600 camera and 14-24 mm at 14, f/2.8, 30 seconds, ISO 2500. The photo was processed through Lightroom 4 and Photoshop CS5. [Read the Full Story Here]

Aurora Over Norway's Lofoten Archipelago #2

Astrophotographer Chad Blakley sent in a photo of an aurora display seen over a small fishing village on the Lofoten archipelago of Norway. Image taken Oct. 8, 2013.

Aurora Over Norway's Lofoten Archipelago #1

