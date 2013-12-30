Shapeshifting Northern Lights Dance Over Alaska in Amazing Photos

LeRoy Zimmerman sent SPACE.com this panoramic image of an aurora near Fairbanks, Alaska on Dec. 7, 2013. Zimmerman took about 500 shots in half an hour with two-second exposures about every three seconds using a Canon 6D camera.

Dazzling auroras over Alaska take center stage in these spellbinding images captured this month by an amateur astronomer.

Photographer LeRoy Zimmerman took these stunning panoramic images of the northern lights near Fairbanks, Alaska, on Dec. 7. He snapped about 500 shots in half an hour, two-second exposures taken every three seconds, using a Canon 6D camera.

"Never had to move the camera once," He wrote SPACE.com in an email. "The aurora band sat in place overhead and put on a show. “It was the only aurora in the sky." [100 Greatest Night Sky Photos of 2013]

