Amazing Photos: Comet Lovejoy C/2013 R1 Spotted by Stargazers

Comet Lovejoy by Jeff Sullivan

Jeff Sullivan sent SPACE.com this image of Comet C/2013 R1 Lovejoy taken on Nov. 15, 2013 from the shore of Topaz Lake, at 5000 feet elevation in the Eastern Sierra region on the California/Nevada border. He used a Canon 70D camera (300mm lens, exposed for 30 seconds at f/5.6, ISO 6400) on a tracking mount to capture the image.

Comet Lovejoy Over Aurora by Tommy Eliassen

Tommy Eliassen sent SPACE.com this image of Comet Lovejoy soaring over an aurora taken from Hemnesberget, Nordland, Norway, on Nov. 28, 2013.

Comet Lovejoy by Ryan Watamura

Ryan Watamura

Ryan Watamura sent SPACE.com this image of Comet Lovejoy taken from his backyard in North Fresno, Calif. on Dec. 3, 2013.

Comet Lovejoy by Scott MacNeill

Scott MacNeill of Frosty Drew Observatory sent SPACE.com this image of Comet Lovejoy taken the morning of Nov. 30, 2013, from Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, Rhode Island.

Comet Lovejoy from Missouri

Victor Rogus

Skywatcher Victor Rogus took this photo from Jadwin, Mo. on Nov. 13, 2013.

Comet Lovejoy Seen in Long Island, NY

Observer Frank Mellilo took this photo of Comet Lovejoy from his home on Long Island.

Comet Lovejoy and Messier 51 by Tyler S. Leavitt

Tyler S. Leavitt of Las Vegas sent SPACE.com this image of Comet Lovejoy and spiral galaxy Messier 51 on Nov. 25, 2013. He used a Canon 5d II, Canon L 135 mm at f 3.2. 56-second exposure and ISO 500 to capture the image.

Lovejoy by Scott MacNeill

Scott MacNeill of Frosty Drew Observatory sent SPACE.com this image of Comet Lovejoy taken the morning of Nov. 15, 2013, from Frosty Drew Observatory in Charlestown, Rhode Island. “Clouds and haze had already begun to move in before shooting Lovejoy so the view is a bit hazy,” he wrote SPACE.com in an email.

Comet Lovejoy Nucleus by John Chumack - Nov. 13, 2013

John Chumack took this image featuring the nucleus of Comet Lovejoy on Nov. 13, 2013 from his observatories in Yellow Springs Research Station in Yellow Springs, Ohio. He used his homemade 16" diameter F4.5 Fork Mounted Newtonian Telescope and QHY8 cooled color CCD camera to take the photo.

Comet Lovejoy by John Chumack - Nov. 13, 2013

John Chumack took this image of Comet Lovejoy on Nov. 13, 2013 from his observatories in Yellow Springs Research Station in Yellow Springs, Ohio. He used his homemade 16" diameter F4.5 Fork Mounted Newtonian Telescope and QHY8 cooled color CCD camera to take the photo.