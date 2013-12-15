Amazing Photos: 2013 Geminid Meteor Shower Pictures by Stargazers

2013 Geminid Meteor Shower Seen in Ohrid, Macedonia

Stojan Stojanovski/Kristijan Gjorevski/Naum Mitreski

Astrophotographer Stojan Stojanovski sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2013.

2013 Geminid Meteor Seen in Norway.

Astrophotographer Tommy Eliassen sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 13, 2013, in Hemnesberget, Nordland, Norway.

Geminid Meteor Soars Over French Creek State Park by Jeff Berkes

Jeff Berkes captured this image of the Geminid meteor shower on Dec.13, 2013 from French Creek State Park, Penn.

2013 Geminid Meteor and Comet Lovejoy Seen in Missouri

Astrophotographer Kevin Palmer sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor and Comet Lovejoy seen over the Mississippi River in Ashburn, Missouri, on Dec. 13, 2013. He writes in an e-mail message to SPACE.com: "I watched the Geminid meteor shower on a bluff overlooking the Mississippi River in Ashburn, Missouri. After the moon went down, I counted over 80 meteors. Comet Lovejoy can be seen in the upper right. It was nice to see the comet again with the naked eye and through binoculars."

2013 Geminid Meteor Seen in West Virginia

Jennifer Rose Lane

Astrophotographer Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken in West Virginia, on Dec. 13, 2013.

2013 Geminid Meteor Over Alaska

Deborah Culver

Astrophotographer Deborah Culver sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken at the Glen Alps Trailhead, Chugach State Park, Anchorage, Alaska on Dec. 8, 2013.

2013 Geminid Meteor Over Alaska #2

Deborah Culver

2013 Geminid Meteor Shower over Boulder, Colorado

Cody Limber

Astrophotographer Cody Limber sent in a composite image of Geminid meteors falling over Boulder, CO, on Dec. 14, 2013. He writes: "I used 25 out of the 600 images that I took over the course of the night to make this composite shot. To capture the shot, I set my camera on interval shooting mode starting at about 12:30 and ending at around 3 am. During this time the moon set and the sky became perfectly clear. I was worried that clouds might be a problem because when I looked outside at 9:00 it was completely cloudy, but fortunately it cleared up at around 1:00 am, and I was able to get the shot."

2013 Gemind Meteor Shower Over Lake Tahoe, NV

Astrophotographer Phil Mosby caught a number of Geminid meteors over Lake Tahoe, NV, on Dec. 14, 2013.

2013 Geminid Meteor Seen Outside Las Vegas, NV

Tyler Leavitt

Astrophotographer Tyler Leavitt sent in a photo of a Geminid meteor taken Dec. 14, 2013, outside of Las Vegas, NV. He writes: "My wife and I ran outside of town to watch all bundled up with a nice warm cup of coffee. Even with the nearly full moon, we were able to see over 30 in a little over an hour before we started shivering. I really enjoy how much more slowly the Geminids appear to flash across the sky compared to other meteors. Many appeared to have a slight greenish hue to them. This was taken 25 miles south of Las Vegas, NV."

Stack of 2013 Geminid Meteors Over Anglesey, North Wales, UK.

Adrian Kingsley-Hughes (via Flickr)

Astrophotographer Adrian Kingsley-Hughes provided a composite image of Geminid meteors taken Dec. 13, 2013. He wrote on Flickr.com: "This is a composite of the meteor trails I caught over a period of about 40 minutes from a stack of images. To get them onto one image I cut out the trails, enhanced them (some were faint and darned hard to spot) and then positioned them relative to one another in the new image. With just a few meteors caught this was painstaking ([lens] distortion makes it doubly tricky) and I think I went cross-eyed a few times, but I think the result is worth it!"