Best Night Sky Photos of the Week: Sept. 28, 2013

Milky Way Galaxy Meets Photographer In Dazzling Space Photo

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor sent SPACE.com this stunning image showing the bright band of the Milky Way galaxy over Maine's rugged Bold Coast. The photo captures the Milky Way's brilliance colleague Garrett Evans sets up his gear. [Read the Full Story]

Planetary Nebula Glows Like a Blue Space Bubble in Amazing Photo

The blue sphere seen here in this cool night sky photo is the shell of unique planetary nebula, Abell 39. [Read the Full Story]

Comet ISON In Sight! Amateur Astronomers Spot Potential 'Comet of the Century

comet ison, comet of the century ison, comet of the century, comet ison brightening, comet ison dim, amateur astronomers

The potential "comet of the century" Comet ISON could either become a shining visual treat or a fizzled out chunk of rock and ice when it makes its close pass of the sun, but which will it be? As the comet moves toward its close encounter with the star, amateur astronomers are providing information that could help scientists understand more about Comet ISON's shift into brilliance or mediocrity. [Read the Full Story]

Earth's Beauty Reflects Off Space Station Solar Wings In Striking Astronaut Photo

Karen L. Nyberg (via Twitter as @AstroKarenN)

Earth's horizon appears to glow at sunset on the International Space Station's solar arrays in this beautiful image captured by NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg. [Read the Full Story]

Harvest Moon Photos: Amazing Full Moon Images by Skywatchers

Jennifer Rose Lane

Sky watcher Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in the state of West Virginia, on Sept. 19, 2013. [See more images]

Lagoon Nebula's Stormy Deeps Star in Stunning Space Photo

Two veteran astrophotographers teamed up to capture this dazzling view of the turbulent star-forming region known as the Lagoon Nebula. [Read the Full Story]