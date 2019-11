Harvest Moon Photos: Amazing Full Moon Images by Skywatchers (September 2013)

2013 Harvest Moon Over the Cascade Mountains, WA

Diane Ottosen

Photographer Diane Ottosen sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon over the Cascade Mountains in Washington state, taken from Wenatchee, WA, on Sept. 18, 2013.

2013 Harvest Moon Over Maui, HI

Astrophotographer Mike Neal sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken on Sept. 18, 2013, in Maui, HI.

2013 Harvest Moon Over Denmark

Ruslan Merzlyakov

Sky watcher Ruslan Merzlyakov sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken on Sept. 20, 2013, in Nykøbing Mors, Denmark. He indicates that he added orange color in processing the image.

Harvest Moon and Deer in Ireland

Anthony Lynch

Astrophotographer Anthony Lynch sent in this photo of the Harvest Moon, September 2013, taken at Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland.

Harvest Moon Over Pensacola, FL

Lance Hilley

Photographer Lance Hilley sent in a shot of the Harvest Moon taken on Sept. 18, 2013, at 11:27 pm (local time) in Pensacola, Florida.

2013 Harvest Moon Over Fremont, CA

Jeff Estrellanes

Stargazer Jeff Estrellanes sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken on Sept. 18, 2013, over the Ramirez Farm in Fremont, CA.

2013 Harvest Moon Over Ohio

Betsey Krause

Photographer Betsey Krause sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken Sept. 18, 2013, from outside her home in Westerville, OH, near Columbus.

2013 Harvest Moon Over Turkey

Yuksel Kenaroglu

Photographer Yuksel Kenaroglu sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken on Sept. 19, 2013, at 19:45 (local time), in Ankara, Turkey.

2013 Harvest Moon Over Ontario

Laura Austin

Night sky watcher Laura Austin sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken Sept. 18, 2013, in southern Ontario, Canada.

2013 Harvest Moon Over West Virginia

Jennifer Rose Lane

Sky watcher Jennifer Rose Lane sent in a photo of the Harvest Moon taken in the state of West Virginia, on Sept. 19, 2013.