Astronaut sees 'Flower Moon' from orbit | Space photo of the day for May 13, 2025

NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers, an Expedition 73 crew member aboard the International Space Station, photographed the full "Flower" moon in May 2025. (Image credit: NASA/Nichole Ayers)

The May 2025 full moon, dubbed the "Flower Moon," is seen above Earth's horizon in a photo taken by NASA astronaut and Expedition 73 crew member Nichole Ayers aboard the International Space Station.

What is it?

Rising above Earth's blue horizon like a bright white bloom opening above a field of green grass, the full moon is captured beautifully in this photo taken by Ayers from a window on the space station.

"I'm still in awe of our view of the world and beyond. Today was the Flower Moon and it did NOT disappoint!" Ayers posted on social media on May 12, 2025.



Originating from Native American tribes, the May full moon is called the "Flower Moon" as it generally coincides with the blooming of flowers on Earth.

Where is it?

Ayers, aboard the International Space Station, was about 260 miles (418 kilometers) above Earth when she took this photo.

She was approximately 240,000 miles (384,000 km) away from the moon at the time.

In a wide shot, the "Flower Moon" is dwarfed by the blackness of space, the Earth's horizon and components of the International Space Station in the foreground. (Image credit: NASA/Nichole Ayers)

Why is it amazing?

Depending on the lens used, Ayers was able to make the full moon appear large or small, as well as pick up surface details.



"These were shot from a few different lenses for perspective. I love how you can see the texture in the clouds and on the moon itself," she wrote.

Want to know more?

You can see more photos of the Flower Moon and learn more about the names of the full moons in 2025.