Astronaut sees 'Flower Moon' from orbit | Space photo of the day for May 13, 2025
An astronaut aboard the International Space Station captured this month's full moon from her place above Earth.
The May 2025 full moon, dubbed the "Flower Moon," is seen above Earth's horizon in a photo taken by NASA astronaut and Expedition 73 crew member Nichole Ayers aboard the International Space Station.
What is it?
Rising above Earth's blue horizon like a bright white bloom opening above a field of green grass, the full moon is captured beautifully in this photo taken by Ayers from a window on the space station.
"I'm still in awe of our view of the world and beyond. Today was the Flower Moon and it did NOT disappoint!" Ayers posted on social media on May 12, 2025.
Originating from Native American tribes, the May full moon is called the "Flower Moon" as it generally coincides with the blooming of flowers on Earth.
Where is it?
Ayers, aboard the International Space Station, was about 260 miles (418 kilometers) above Earth when she took this photo.
She was approximately 240,000 miles (384,000 km) away from the moon at the time.
Why is it amazing?
Depending on the lens used, Ayers was able to make the full moon appear large or small, as well as pick up surface details.
"These were shot from a few different lenses for perspective. I love how you can see the texture in the clouds and on the moon itself," she wrote.
Want to know more?
You can see more photos of the Flower Moon and learn more about the names of the full moons in 2025.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Robert Pearlman is a space historian, journalist and the founder and editor of collectSPACE.com, a daily news publication and community devoted to space history with a particular focus on how and where space exploration intersects with pop culture. Pearlman is also a contributing writer for Space.com and co-author of "Space Stations: The Art, Science, and Reality of Working in Space” published by Smithsonian Books in 2018.In 2009, he was inducted into the U.S. Space Camp Hall of Fame in Huntsville, Alabama. In 2021, he was honored by the American Astronautical Society with the Ordway Award for Sustained Excellence in Spaceflight History. In 2023, the National Space Club Florida Committee recognized Pearlman with the Kolcum News and Communications Award for excellence in telling the space story along the Space Coast and throughout the world.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.