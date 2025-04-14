April's Full Pink Moon captivates skywatchers worldwide with dazzling 'micromoon' show (photos)

April full moon shining above the Statue of Liberty. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

April's full moon lit up skies around the world this weekend, delighting skywatchers with a dramatic show.

Known as the Pink Moon, or the Paschal Moon, this month’s full moon was the smallest full moon of 2025. This is because it reached peak illumination at apogee, the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, earning its title of a "micromoon". Though the difference in size can be hard to spot with the naked eye, the moon’s striking glow created a stunning backdrop for photographers and moon lovers alike. Despite its name, the Pink Moon isn’t actually pink — it’s named after the moss pink, one of spring’s first wildflowers to bloom.

As seen in the photos below, April’s full Pink Moon did not disappoint.

Photographer Robbie Pesiwarissa (Robbiesydney Photography) captured the beauty of the Pink Moon from a park in Sydney, Australia.

"The tranquil ambiance of Archibald Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park Sydney, coupled with the majestic presence of Saint Mary's Cathedral, created a perfect backdrop for capturing the beauty of the micromoon," Pesiwarissa told Space.com in an email.

"The blend of nature, architecture, and celestial wonder made it a moment to remember, a serene pause in the bustling life of Sydney"

April full moon shines above Hyde Park, Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Robbie Pesiwarissa (Robbiesydney Photography))

Photographer Lorenzo Di Cola captured this delicate shot of the Pink Moon rising behind Rocca Calascio castle and Santa Maria della Pietà church, municipality of Calascio, Italy.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Pink' full Moon rising behind Rocca Calascio castle and Santa Maria della Pietà church, municipality of Calascio, Italy. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Di Cola also snapped this well-positioned photograph below from the same region of Italy.

Pink Moon captured on April 11 from Calascio, Italy. (Image credit: Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

It seems everyone and everything was trying to 'touch' April's Full Moon, including this statue at Charles Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic.

Full moon over Prague, Czech Republic. (Image credit: Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Photographer Lisa Shislowski shared this photo of the full moon shining above Deerfield Beach, Florida, U.S.

"The sky was of cotton candy in colors and made for a beautiful city scene. Even though it was considered a "micromoon," it still seemed somewhat larger as it emerged in the sky," Shislowski told Space.com in an email.

Full moon above Deerfield Beach, Florida, U.S. (Image credit: Lisa Shislowski)

An airplane soars past the Full Pink Moon on April 12, above Frankfurt am Main, Germany in this image captured by photographer Kirill Kudryavtsev.

Fly me to the moon. (Image credit: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

The Pink Moon looks magnificent as it rises behind the towers of Molfetta Cathedral in Molfetta, Italy, in this photograph from Davide Pischettola.

April's full moon above Molfetta Cathedral, Molfetta, Italy. (Image credit: Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

In this image, photographer Tayfun Coskun captures April's Pink Moon shining brightly behind the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, U.S.

Full Pink Moon and the Golden Gate Bridge, U.S. (Image credit: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

This stunning close-up view of April's full moon was captured by photographer Izhar Khan as the moon rose over Sydney, Australia.

April's full moon as seen by photographer Izhar Khan over Sydney, Australia. (Image credit: Izhar Khan/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Clouds were not enough to deter photographer Gary Hershorn capturing this dramatic scene of the full moon rising behind the Statue of Liberty, New York City, U.S.

April full moon shining above the Statue of Liberty. (Image credit: Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Another entry from the Big Apple shows the full moon shining over Midtown Manhattan, New York City, captured by photographer Lokman Vural Elibol.

The full moon as seen over Midtown Manhattan, New York City, by photographer Lokman Vural Elibol. (Image credit: Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)