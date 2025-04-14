April's Full Pink Moon captivates skywatchers worldwide with dazzling 'micromoon' show (photos)
Skywatchers around the world turned their heads — and lenses to the skies to capture the beauty of April’s full Pink Moon — 2025's only micromoon.
April's full moon lit up skies around the world this weekend, delighting skywatchers with a dramatic show.
Known as the Pink Moon, or the Paschal Moon, this month’s full moon was the smallest full moon of 2025. This is because it reached peak illumination at apogee, the farthest point in its orbit from Earth, earning its title of a "micromoon". Though the difference in size can be hard to spot with the naked eye, the moon’s striking glow created a stunning backdrop for photographers and moon lovers alike. Despite its name, the Pink Moon isn’t actually pink — it’s named after the moss pink, one of spring’s first wildflowers to bloom.
As seen in the photos below, April’s full Pink Moon did not disappoint.
Photographer Robbie Pesiwarissa (Robbiesydney Photography) captured the beauty of the Pink Moon from a park in Sydney, Australia.
"The tranquil ambiance of Archibald Memorial Fountain in Hyde Park Sydney, coupled with the majestic presence of Saint Mary's Cathedral, created a perfect backdrop for capturing the beauty of the micromoon," Pesiwarissa told Space.com in an email.
"The blend of nature, architecture, and celestial wonder made it a moment to remember, a serene pause in the bustling life of Sydney"
Photographer Lorenzo Di Cola captured this delicate shot of the Pink Moon rising behind Rocca Calascio castle and Santa Maria della Pietà church, municipality of Calascio, Italy.
Di Cola also snapped this well-positioned photograph below from the same region of Italy.
It seems everyone and everything was trying to 'touch' April's Full Moon, including this statue at Charles Bridge, Prague, Czech Republic.
Photographer Lisa Shislowski shared this photo of the full moon shining above Deerfield Beach, Florida, U.S.
"The sky was of cotton candy in colors and made for a beautiful city scene. Even though it was considered a "micromoon," it still seemed somewhat larger as it emerged in the sky," Shislowski told Space.com in an email.
An airplane soars past the Full Pink Moon on April 12, above Frankfurt am Main, Germany in this image captured by photographer Kirill Kudryavtsev.
The Pink Moon looks magnificent as it rises behind the towers of Molfetta Cathedral in Molfetta, Italy, in this photograph from Davide Pischettola.
In this image, photographer Tayfun Coskun captures April's Pink Moon shining brightly behind the iconic Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, U.S.
This stunning close-up view of April's full moon was captured by photographer Izhar Khan as the moon rose over Sydney, Australia.
Clouds were not enough to deter photographer Gary Hershorn capturing this dramatic scene of the full moon rising behind the Statue of Liberty, New York City, U.S.
Another entry from the Big Apple shows the full moon shining over Midtown Manhattan, New York City, captured by photographer Lokman Vural Elibol.
