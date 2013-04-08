Dazzling Night Sky Photos by Stargazers (April 2013)

Aurora over Norway

Tommy Eliassen

Astrophotographer Tommy Eliassen took this image of an aurora over Hemnesberget, Norway on April 6th, 2013. Comet pan-STARRS and andromeda are also visible in the image.

Milky Way and Moon Rise from New Hampshire Coast

Christopher Georgia

Skywatcher Chris Georgia took this image of the Milky Way and the moon rise from Ordione Point State Park in Rye, New Hampshire on April 6, 2013.

Saturn in the Sky

Andrew Kwon

Andrew Kwon took this image of Saturn on April 4, 2013 from his backyard observatory in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Aurora Over Yellowknife, Canada, April 1, 2013

AuroraMAX/CSA

The Canadian Space Agency's AuroraMAX automated camera photographed this aurora over Yellowknife on April 1, 2013.

NGC 4214: Star Formation Lab

Jeff Johnson

Astrophotographer Jeff Johnson took this image of Irregular dwarf NGC 4214 from Las Cruces, New Mexico over two nights on Feb. 14 and March 13, 2013.

Aurora Over Finland

Thomas Kast

Thomas Kast took this image of an aurora over Kiiminki, Finland on March 17, 2013.

Milky Way Over Marshall Point Light in Port Clyde, MN

Mike Taylor

Astrophotographer Mike Taylor sent in a photo and wrote: "The Milky Way makes a dramatic background for Marshall Point Light in Port Clyde, Maine. Photographed ... March 18, 2013." Image posted April 4.

M 42 Great Nebula in Orion Wittich

Reinhold Wittich took this photo of the Orion Nebula from his backyard observatory in Germany from Feb. 10, 2013 to March 5, 2013 using a 12" f/4 Newton telescope. The image was processed with CCDStack, PixInsight and Photoshop. Image posted April 8, 2013.

The Watch Tower by Jeff Berkes

Astrophotographer Jeff Berkes sent in this photo of a watch tower in Grand Canyon National Park, AZ, taken May 17, 2012. Image posted April 1, 2013.

Pencil Nebula Pugh

Martin Pugh took this image of the Pencil Nebula, or NGC 2736, from his home in Yass, New South Wales, Australia over the course of two weeks in March, 2013. Pugh used a Takahashi FSQ106N telescope with a Paramount ME Software Bisque mount, SBIG STF8300/FW8300-8 Baader 36mm filters, and Maxim DL as well as CCDAutopilot software to capture the photo. He processed the image with Maxim DL/CCD, Photoshop CS, CCDStack and PixInsight. The total exposure time was 10 hours. Image posted April 2, 2013.

Comet Pan-STARRS and M31

Victor Rogus

Skywatcher Victor Rogus took this image of the Comet Pan-STARRS and the Andromeda galaxy from Jadwin, Missouri on April 5, 2013.