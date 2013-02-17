Best Space Photos of the Week - Feb. 17, 2013

Meteor Streaks Over Russia, Explodes (Photos)
What appears to be a meteor trail over eastern Russia is seen in this image released Feb. 15, 2013, by the Russian Emergency Ministry. The meteor fall included a massive blast, according to Russian reports. [Full Photo Gallery]
Asteroid 2012 DA14's Record-Setting Flyby (Images)
Asteroid 2012 DA14, appearing as the white dot in the middle of the picture, was seen by the FRAM Telescope in Argentina, part of the GLObal Robotic-telescopes Intelligent Array (GLORIA) project, in advance of its close approach to Earth. It was obtained at 7:53 p.m. EST, or 4:53 p.m. PST, on Feb. 14, 2013. [Full Photo Gallery]
Stunning Star Trails Over Jordan Captured by Skywatcher
Stars appear to fall like rain over Jordan in this night sky photo. [Full Story]
'Gecko' Space Cloud Floats Among Millions of Stars (Video)
A new photo taken by the European Southern Observatory’s La Silla Observatory in Chile shows the Milky Way’s most star-rich area in unprecedented detail. Two notable features of the photo are the bright star cluster on the left, and the gecko-shaped cosmic cloud on the right. [Full Story]
Photos: New Space Toys at Toy Fair 2013
See photos of the hottest new space and science toys at Toy Fair 2013. [Full Photo Gallery]
100-Year Cosmic Ray Mystery Solved with Supernovas (Photos)
The origin of cosmic rays has been a 100-year astronomy mystery. See images of how scientists found evidence that supernova shockwaves were to blame. [Full Photo Gallery]
Stargazer Captures Amazing Photo of Comet Lemmon
The dazzling Comet Lemmon has recently been taking center stage for those gazing up at the night sky south of the equator. [Full Story]
Huge Russian Meteor Blast is Biggest Since 1908 (Infographic)
A rock from space about 55 feet across (17 meters) entered Earth's atmosphere early on the morning of Feb. 15, 2013. [Full Story]
Valentine's Day in Space: Cosmic Love Photos
The odd planetary nebula, Sh2-174 is shaped like a rose floating in space. [Full Photo Gallery]
Liftoff! Launch Photos For Nasa's Advanced Landsat 8 Mission
A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched NASA’s Landsat Data Continuity Mission (LDCM) payload on Feb. 11. 2013, from Space Launch Complex-3, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California. [Full Photo Gallery]
Progress 50 Supply Ship Launches to the Space Station (Photos)
The unmanned Progress 50 supply ship blasts off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Feb. 11, 2013. [Full Photo Gallery]