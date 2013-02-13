Photos: New Space Toys at Toy Fair 2013

Romo by Romotive

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

This iPhone robot named Romo combines cool tech with a great robotic personality.

Papa Foxtrot Spacecraft Models

These wooden spacecraft models from Papa Foxtrot represent five real-life satelltes orbiting Earth.

'Dr. Who' Remote-Controlled K9 and Dalek

The remote-controlled K9 and Dalek from Underground Toys make a great "pet" for any 'Dr. Who' fan.

Nancy B.'s Science Club MoonScope

This "MoonScope" from the Nancy B.'s Science Club line by Educational Insights is a great introductory telescope.

Crayola Marker Maker

Kids can be chemists when they create their own markers in this new kit from Crayola.

Cody & Cora, the Smart Cubs, by VTech

These talking bears named Cody and Cora can learn kids' names and birthdays, and be updated as kids grow.

Mattel Imaginext Apptivity Fortress

The Imaginext Apptivity Fortress from Mattel is a castle toy that can connect to an iPad for even more fun.

Laser Pegs

A dragon made of Laser Pegs LED light-up blocks was on display in the lobby at Toy Fair 2013.

LEGO Mindstorms EV3

The Mindstorms EV3 set from LEGO offers impressive robot-bulding possibilities, inlcuding the giant and dragon shown here.

4D Master International Space Station With Space Shuttle model

A new 4D Vision kit on display at Toy Fair 2013 lets you build your own International Space Station, complete with a docked space shuttle.

Uncle Milton's Mars in My Room

Mars in My Room is a wall-mounted light up Mars for your bedroom that even has the locations of NASA landers marked.