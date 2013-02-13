Trending

Photos: New Space Toys at Toy Fair 2013

Romo by Romotive

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

This iPhone robot named Romo combines cool tech with a great robotic personality.

Papa Foxtrot Spacecraft Models

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

These wooden spacecraft models from Papa Foxtrot represent five real-life satelltes orbiting Earth.

'Dr. Who' Remote-Controlled K9 and Dalek

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

The remote-controlled K9 and Dalek from Underground Toys make a great "pet" for any 'Dr. Who' fan.

Nancy B.'s Science Club MoonScope

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

This "MoonScope" from the Nancy B.'s Science Club line by Educational Insights is a great introductory telescope.

Crayola Marker Maker

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

Kids can be chemists when they create their own markers in this new kit from Crayola.

Cody & Cora, the Smart Cubs, by VTech

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

These talking bears named Cody and Cora can learn kids' names and birthdays, and be updated as kids grow.

Mattel Imaginext Apptivity Fortress

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

The Imaginext Apptivity Fortress from Mattel is a castle toy that can connect to an iPad for even more fun.

Laser Pegs

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

A dragon made of Laser Pegs LED light-up blocks was on display in the lobby at Toy Fair 2013.

LEGO Mindstorms EV3

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

The Mindstorms EV3 set from LEGO offers impressive robot-bulding possibilities, inlcuding the giant and dragon shown here.

4D Master International Space Station With Space Shuttle model

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

A new 4D Vision kit on display at Toy Fair 2013 lets you build your own International Space Station, complete with a docked space shuttle.

Uncle Milton's Mars in My Room

Clara Moskowitz/SPACE.com

Mars in My Room is a wall-mounted light up Mars for your bedroom that even has the locations of NASA landers marked.

