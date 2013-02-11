Progress 50 Supply Ship Launches to the Space Station (Photos)

Progress 50 Supply Ship Launches Toward Space Station

NASA TV

The unmanned Progress 50 supply ship blasts off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Feb. 11, 2013.

Progress 50 Supply Ship Launches Toward Space Station #4

NASA TV

The unmanned Progress 50 supply ship streaks into space on Feb. 11, 2013.

Progress 50 Supply Ship Launches Toward Space Station #3

NASA TV

The unmanned Progress 50 supply ship blasts off from Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome on Feb. 11, 2013.

Progress 50 Supply Ship Launches Toward Space Station #2

NASA TV

The unmanned Progress 50 supply ship sits on the pad at Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome a few minutes before liftoff on Feb. 11, 2013.

Progress 50 Supply Ship Launches Toward Space Station #1

NASA TV

The unmanned Progress 50 supply ship sits on the pad at Kazakhstan's Baikonur Cosmodrome a few minutes before liftoff on Feb. 11, 2013.

Russia's Progress Cargo Spacecraft

Karl Tate, SPACE.com Contributor

Russia's unmanned Progress spacecraft are the workhorse delivery ships of the country's space fleet. See how Russia's Progress cargo vehicles work in this Space.com infographic.

Russian Flight Control Room Before Progress 50 Docking

NASA TV

The Russian Flight Control Room is seen a short time before the scheduled docking of the robotic Progress spacecraft, Feb. 11, 2013.

Progress 50 Supply Ship Docks to ISS

NASA TV

The International Space Station awaits the robotic Progress 50 supply ship on Feb. 11, 2013.

International Space Station as Seen by the Progress 50 Spacecraft

NASA TV

This view shows how the Progress 50 robotic supply ship "sees" the International Space Station during the fly-around prior to docking on Feb. 11, 2013.

Progress 50 Supply Ship Approaches ISS

NASA TV

The unmanned Progress 50 supply ship is spotted by the International Space Station as it nears docking on Feb. 11, 2013.

Progress 50 Sighted by ISS

NASA TV

The Progress 50 robotic supply ship is seen as a tiny dot above the Earth as it approaches the International Space Station during the fly-around prior to docking on Feb. 11, 2013.