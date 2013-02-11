Liftoff! Launch Photos for NASA's Advanced Landsat 8 Mission

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Launches

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket successfully launched NASA’s Landsat Data Continuity Mission (LDCM) payload on Feb. 11. 2013, from Space Launch Complex-3, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California.

Atlas 5 Rocket Launches Landsat LDCM Satellite

NASA TV

An Atlas 5 rocket launches spaceward carrying NASA's Landsat Data Continuity Mission satellite on the Landsat 8 mission. Liftoff occurred at 1:02 p.m. EST/10:02 a.m. PST from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Tracking Display

NASA TV

The Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Feb. 11, 2013. This screen image from NASA TV shows how the spacecraft is tracked in space.

Landsat LDCM Mission Launch

NASA TV

The Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launched from Vandenberg Air Force Base Feb. 11, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Launches

NASA TV

NASA's Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launched atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Feb. 11, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Launches

NASA TV

NASA's Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launched atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Feb. 11, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Launches

NASA TV

NASA's Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launched atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Feb. 11, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Launches

NASA TV

NASA's Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launched atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Feb. 11, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Launches

NASA TV

NASA's Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launches atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Feb. 11, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Launches

NASA TV

NASA's Landsat Data Continuity Mission spacecraft launched atop an Atlas 5 rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California on Feb. 11, 2013.

Atlas 5 Rocket With Landsat Payload Ready to Launch

Pat Corkery/United Launch Alliance

A United Launch Alliance Atlas 5 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Air Force Base with NASA’s Landsat Data Continuity Mission (LDCM) payload on Feb. 11, 2013.