Asteroid 2012 DA14's Record-Setting Flyby (Images)

FRAM Telescope in Argentina Sees Asteroid 2012 DA14

GLORIA project/FRAM

Asteroid 2012 DA14, appearing as the white dot in the middle of the picture, was seen by the FRAM Telescope in Argentina, part of the GLObal Robotic-telescopes Intelligent Array (GLORIA) project, in advance of its close approach to Earth. It was obtained at 7:53 p.m. EST, or 4:53 p.m. PST, on Feb. 14, 2013.

Asteroid 2012 DA14 as Seen by Gingin Observatory

Gingin Observatory (via NASA)

Asteroid 2012 DA14 is seen by Gingin Observatory, West Gingin, Australia, as the space rock made its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 15, 2013. The asteroid appears a streak because of its high speed.

Asteroid 2012 DA14 Seen from Australia

D. Herald via NASA

This image from D. Herald of Murrumbateman, Australia, shows the asteroid 2012 DA14 as a tiny speck in the center of the field of view. It was taken just past midnight on Feb. 13, 2013 in Australia, when the asteroid was about 770,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers) away. The asteroid was due to make its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 15.

Asteroid 2012 DA14 Computer-Simulated View

NASA

This computer model shows asteroid 2012 DA14 and the Earth as they would appear to an observer near the asteroid as it makes a close approach to Earth on Feb. 15, 2013.

Asteroid 2012 DA14 Trajectory

NASA

This global diagram shows the path of asteroid 2012 DA14 as it passes by the Earth on Feb. 15, 2013. Its direction of travel was from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere.

Close Shave: How Asteroid 2012 DA14 Will Whiz Past the Earth but Not Hit Us (Infographic)

Karl Tate, SPACE.com contributor

On Feb. 15, 2013, a 150-foot asteroid will fly past Earth at an altitude of 17,200 miles - closer than our own communications satellites.

Asteroid 2012 DA14 and the Eta Carinae Nebula

NASA/MSFC/Aaron Kingery

This image shows asteroid 2012 DA14 and the Eta Carinae Nebula, with the white box highlighting the asteroid's path. The image was taken using a 3" refractor equipped with a color CCD camera. The telescope is located at the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia and is maintained and owned by iTelescope.net.

Asteroid 2012 DA14 Seen by La Sagra Sky Survey, Spain

La Sagra Sky Survey (via NASA)

Asteroid 2012 DA14 is seen by the La Sagra Sky Survey, Andalucia, Spain. Image obtained Feb 15, 2013.

Asteroid 2012 DA14 at Closest Approach

Gingin Observatory/Tonello

Asteroid 2012 DA14 is seen at closest approach to the Earth on Feb. 15, 2013 (EST).