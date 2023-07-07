Unistellar's early Amazon Prime Day telescope deals can save you $800

The Unistellar smart telescopes, the eQuinox 2 and eVscope 2 (their latest) are $600 off and $800 off respectively, until July 12. Amazon Prime Day is July 11 and 12 this year and you'll likely see other retailers and manufacturers hosting their own sales and this is a prime example (pun intended).

Both of these telescopes feature in our best telescopes guide and the eVscope 2 features as the best smart telescope and with good reason. They boast technology that any astronomer would want at their disposal and offer views that anyone would want to achieve. You can check out our Unistellar eQuinox 2 review and eVscope 2 review for a more detailed look at each telescope.

Unistellar eVscope 2 was $4899 now $4099 from Unistellar. Save $800 on a telescope that offers a super-simple set-up, a stunning design, a Nikon eyepiece and an easy-to-use app that controls it. It features 7.7MP image resolution, a 450mm focal length, offers stunning views of both planets and deep space and has a database of over 5000 celestial objects and 37 million stars. We think it's the best smart telescope you can buy.

Unistellar eQuinox 2 was $2499 now $1899 from Unistellar. Save $600 on a telescope that offers a simple, good-looking design, an easy-to-use app that operates the scope and it gives you night sky views quickly. In terms of specs you get 6.2MP image resolution, a 450mm focal length and a database of over 5000 celestial objects and 37 million stars.



There's no hiding from the price tag, these are an investment. But then again, these are very high-end telescopes with extremely sophisticated designs and technology. So the discounts are more than welcome and make them more affordable.

Despite these telescopes boasting the technology they do, you don't need much (or any) prior stargazing experience to maximize their potential. They're app-controlled and fully motorized, coming with a database of over 5000 celestial objects and 37 million stars. The discounts make these some of the best telescope deals out there and if you want to make the most of Prime Day, check out our Amazon Prime Day hub.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar) (Image credit: Unistellar)

Key Specs: Both feature some really good specs, although the eVscope 2 does come out on top, hence the difference in price. The eVscope 2 features 7.7MP image resolution, a Nikon eyepiece and an optical digital hybrid Newtonian reflector design. However, both have light pollution cancelling technology, a motorized design, the same field of view and an easy-to-use app that operates the telescope and gives you stunning views in no time at all, with a database of over 37 million stars and 5000 celestial objects.

Consensus: We rate both of these telescopes as two of the best out there on the market. The eQuinox we though to be the best smart scope on the market whereas the eVscope we thought to be the best for larger budgets.

Buy if: You're willing to spend the money, you're interested in the technology and using a smart telescope or you want to view as much as the night sky has to offer.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, you're a purist that likes to locate and track targets manually, you're in the market for smaller, lighter telescopes.

Alternative models

In keeping with smart telescopes the most closely related competitor is Vaonis with their small line of computerized, autonomous telescopes. Their latest and most sophisticated offering is the Vaonis Vespera Operation Station, superseding the slightly older Vaonis Stellina.

Another great computerized telescope, is the slightly more traditional Schmidt-Cassegrain catadioptric, the Celestron NexStar 8SE which we have marked as the best computerized telescope, the best telescope for deep space and one of the best telescopes for seeing planets.