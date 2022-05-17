'The Orville' Season 3 full trailer is here for June 2 debut on Hulu

It's been nearly eight months since we last had a teaser for Season 3 of "The Orville" and over three years since the second season finale.

That teaser actually had the third season premiere as March 10, but unfortunately that got pushed back. However, our patience will be rewarded, as the crew of the USS Orville will be back in action on our screens in just a few weeks now on the streaming service Hulu.

A lot has changed since April 2019, when season two of "The Orville" ended, and sadly the world lost comedy genius Norm MacDonald, who voiced Lt. Yaphet, the Gelatin engineer. However, according to Deadline, he recorded all his scenes before he tragically lost his battle with cancer in September of last year, so this will be one of final performances.

Other questions to ponder before the first episode, entitled "Electric Sheep" airs on June 2 include, will Ed Mercer (Seth MacFarlane) have been promoted to admiral now, especially after leading the Planetary Union fleet against the Kaylon in the Battle of Earth and establishing a preliminary peace with Krill following that epic battle..? Perhaps he'll go through an emotional self-evaluation much like Admiral Kirk does in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan."

Surely Lt. Cmdr. Bortus (Peter Macon) will have divorced Klyden (Chad L. Coleman) by now? And possibly even driven a dagger through his chest since this is how Moclans file for separation. Will Talla Keyali's (Jessica Szohr) super-strength gradually diminish like Alara Kitan's (Halston Sage) did?

All of these questions and more, may or may not be answered come June 2.

One of many, many beautiful things about "The Orville" is Seth MacFarlane's extensive interest in the score, taking it's influences from not just "The Next Generation" but also James Horner's epic score to "Star Trek II" and "Star Trek III" and even "Star Wars" on the odd occasion.

Let us also not forget the incredible list of Who's Who in Hollywood that have directed episodes of "The Orville" so far, including Brannon Braga, Jonathan Frakes, Robert Duncan McNeill and even Jon Favreau.

For a comprehensive recap of Season 2, check out our reviews

Rounding off the crew is Adrianne Palicki (Cmdr. Kelly Grayson), Scott Grimes (Lt. Gordon Malloy), J. Lee (Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac) and Penny Johnson Jerald (Dr. Claire Finn) plus a few new faces including Anne Winters as Ensign Charly Burke, plus a whole host of guest stars no doubt.

A new episode of Season 3 of "The Orville" will drop each week from June 2 on Hulu in the US, together with the all of the first and second seasons. Viewers in Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan and the UK can watch on Disney Plus, with accessibility coming soon for Japan and South Korea. Viewers in Latin American can watch on Star Plus.

