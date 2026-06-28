Could future astronauts use oysters as water filters? Here's why one company thinks so
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By Elizabeth Howell published
New research suggests oysters "provide natural water filtration", suggesting a possible use during long-duration missions.
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New research suggests oysters "provide natural water filtration", suggesting a possible use during long-duration missions.