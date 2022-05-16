Super Flower Blood Moon of 2022, longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years, wows stargazers

The moon turned an eerie blood-red color in a total lunar eclipse overnight Sunday (May 15) that was visible to potentially millions of stargazers across four continents.

The lunar eclipse, celebrated as the Super Flower Blood Moon, was the longest total lunar eclipse in 33 years, according to Space.com's skywatching columnist Joe Rao. It was visible, weather permitting, from a wide swath of the world that spanned the Americas, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific. You can see amazing photos of the Super Flower Blood Moon from skywatchers with clear skies to see it.

During the lunar eclipse, the full moon spent about 85 minutes inside the Earth's umbra, or darker, shadow, according to Space.com columnist Joe Rao. That's compared with 96 minutes in August 1989, according to TimeandDate.com.

Even New Zealand, eastern Europe and the Middle East got a subtle view of the penumbral, or lightly shadowed, version of the eclipse. But it was the Blood Moon that caught the attention of people around the world.

Image 1 of 7 The blood moon is seen during a penumbral lunar eclipse in Santiago, on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: Martin Bernetti / AFP) Image 2 of 7 The Blood Moon, a full moon that coincides with a full lunar eclipse and that has a reddish appearance, rises over the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: Fabio Teixeira/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) Image 3 of 7 The moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Havana, Cuba on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: Yamil Lage/AFP via Getty Images) Image 4 of 7 People look at the moon during a total lunar eclipse in Buenos Aires, on May 15 2022. (Image credit: Luis Robayo/AFP via Getty Images) Image 5 of 7 The moon turns red during the Super Flower Blood Moon total lunar eclipse of May 15, 2022 as seen by a telescope at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California. (Image credit: Griffith Observatory) Image 6 of 7 The blood moon is seen during the beginning of a penumbral eclipse of the moon in Santiago, on May 15 2022. (Image credit: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)) Image 7 of 7 A reader in Ottawa, Canada sent a smartphone photo of the Super Flower Blood Moon just emerging over the rooftops on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: Reader Supplied)

Riste Spiroski caught a view of the moon in Macedonia at 4:45 a.m. local time. "It looks like Saturn, with a long thin cloud in front of her, while the partial eclipse is happening — and you can see it clearly. I was amazed by the view," Spiroski told Space.com in an email. You can see the photo below.

This photo of the Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse (in partial stage) was captured by photographer Riste Spiroski in Macedonia, with a wisp of clouds giving the moon a Saturn-like appearance, on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: Riste Spiroski )

Some Space.com readers commented on the beauty of the eclipse. "Beautiful view of the moon from Tucson, Arizona," wrote one reader Bod Read.

Michelle Jensen, another reader, used a smartphone to capture the eclipse from New Prague, Minnesota, roughly 45 minutes south of Minneapolis.

"Caught a few neat shots of the beginning of the eclipse. It's nothing fancy, but I thought it was pretty cool that my phone picked that much up," Jensen wrote. You can see the photo below.

The Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse is caught in partial phase over New Prague, Minnesota on May 15, 2022 in this photo by skywatcher Michelle Jensen. (Image credit: Michelle Jensen)

The timing of the Super Flower Blood Moon depended upon your location. TimeandDate.com said the partial eclipse phase of the moon eclipse began May 15 at 10:28 p.m. EDT (0228 GMT on May 16). It reached the Blood Moon peak May 16 at 12:11 a.m. EDT (0411 GMT). Then the event ended at 1:55 a.m. EDT (0555 GMT). The penumbral eclipse started and ended an hour earlier than the total eclipse.

Several webcasts discussed the art and science of the Blood Moon, for people outside the viewing zone, in cloudy conditions or otherwise unable to see the show in person.

"The things that are awe-inspiring, almost spiritual, don't require modern technology," Slooh astronomer Bob Berman said during the astronomy webcaster's live broadcast.

As the Blood Moon shone live in remotely operated telescopes streaming live to Slooh, the company's director of curriculum talked about how light around our planet gets refracted and falls upon the moon's surface. "You're watching the sunrises and sunsets that are occurring on our planet, right now, with the light from those hitting the moon," John Boisvert said.

Eclipse scientist Fred Espenak said the full moon was a so-called supermoon, taking into account the variability of perigees (closest approaches) and apogees (furthest approaches) the moon has to our planet.

NASA, however, follows another definition suggesting that a supermoon occurs when the moon is within 90% of its closest approach, which the agency says next happens in June.

Supermoon or no, the full moon turning red for a time attracted a lot of attention around the world.

