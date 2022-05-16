(Image credit: Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images)

The Full Flower Moon of May passed through Earth's shadow in the first total lunar eclipse of 2022 overnight on May 15 and 16 and the view was simply spectacular for stargazers with clear weather to see it.

The total lunar eclipse occurred as the full moon was near its closest point to Earth for the month, making it a supermoon - or a Super Flower Blood Moon lunar eclipse. The result, for those without the bad weather that affected many along the U.S. East Coast, was a truly stunning sight visible in regions across North and South America, Antarctica, Europe, Africa and the east Pacific.

This image from photographer Martin Bernetti with the AFP and Getty images shows a spectacular view of the Super Flower Blood Moon near its peak with a streak of green light adding a streak of action to the view.

Bernetti captured this image from Santiago, Chile, where the full moon views were unfettered by bad weather that affected other regions.

