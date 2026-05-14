Geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Michigan and Maine tonight and over the weekend

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A fast stream of solar wind could trigger G1 geomagnetic storm conditions overnight, boosting aurora chances across parts of the northern U.S.

A fast stream of solar wind flowing from a colossal coronal hole in the sun's atmosphere could spark geomagnetic storms tonight and into the weekend (May 15 through May 17), potentially bringing the northern lights as far south as northern Michigan and Maine.

The strongest geomagnetic activity is expected between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. EDT over the next few nights (0300-0600 GMT), which could trigger minor (G1) geomagnetic storm conditions according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center . Elevated geomagnetic activity could continue into May 17 as the fast stream of solar wind continues to buffet Earth's magnetic field.

During G1 geomagnetic storms, auroras can become visible farther south than usual. If conditions align, the northern lights could be visible across parts of the northern U.S., including Alaska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine.

But remember, auroras are fickle creatures. Their visibility depends on several factors, including cloud cover, darkness and how Earth's magnetic field responds to the incoming solar wind. Even during strong geomagnetic storms, sightings aren't guaranteed.

How can I see the northern lights from where I live?

Likelihood of aurora courtesy of NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center. (Image credit: Map: NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center, background image: Daisy Dobrijevic. Graphic created in Canva Pro.)

If you live in the northern U.S., head to a dark sky location as far from city lights as possible and look north as soon as the sky is dark. Smartphone cameras can help you capture faint auroras that may not be easily visible to the naked eye.

Northern Hemisphere aurora forecast courtesy of the U.K. Met Office

Stay tuned!

Keep up to date with the latest space weather news with our aurora forecast live blog . For real-time forecasts based on your location, consider using a space weather app. A great option is "My Aurora Forecast & Alerts" (available for iOS and Android ). For a deeper dive into space weather conditions, "Space Weather Live" is another excellent choice (available for iOS and Android )