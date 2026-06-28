Watch China's Tiangong space station cross the moon in stunning amateur footage

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The Tiangong space station approaches Tycho Crater in stunning amateur transit footage.

Efrain Morales captured a breathtaking view of the Tiangong space station crossing the moon from Puerto Rico. (Image credit: Efrain Morales)

Astrophotographer Efrain Morales captured spectacular footage of China's Tiangong space station as its silhouette buzzed Tycho Crater during a lunar transit on May 29, one night before May's Blue Moon.

Morales recorded the outlines of