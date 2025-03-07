The PSVR 2 is now one of its lowest ever prices with a huge $150 off at Walmart

The PSVR 2 headset is now over $150 off, which is its lowest ever price outside of annual sales events like Black Friday. It features in our best VR headsets guide so if you own a Playstation 5 and you're interested in virtual reality, this deal is ideal for you.

Save over $150 off the PSVR 2 headset when you get it from Walmart, or get the "Horizon Call of the Mountain" bundle for $4 more from Best Buy.

There's a lot to like about the PSVR 2 headset, and you can take an in-depth look in our review. We found that it's quick to set up and comfortable to wear. It also boasts some really cool exclusives and perhaps most importantly, it features stunning visuals (2000x2040 per eye resolution) and it focuses on immersion. This is one of the best vr headset deals on the market at the moment.

Image 1 of 4 A close-up of the PSVR 2, which is a white headset with white circular handheld controllers on a brown wooden surface in front of a brightly colored box that starts off yellow on the left and gets progressively bluer to the right. (Image credit: Jordan Oloman) (Image credit: Jordan Oloman) (Image credit: Jordan Oloman) (Image credit: Jordan Oloman)

When we tested the PSVR 2, we found that you get what you pay for in terms of quality. So, now that it's about $150 cheaper than when it was released, we think it's great value.

It's a fairly stress and hassle free set-up, so no previous experience with VR is required. It also has excellent eye tracking and rumble features, which really add to the virtual experience, plus its library has games explicitly made for the headset, so you get a well-rounded experience. We also found that it's sturdily built, which is a real bonus given that you'll be using this tech without total awareness of your surroundings.

The visuals are stunning with 4K resolution, the headset is adjustable and the inner foam parts help with comfort. The refresh rate is high, and there's a large field of view. The only real downside to this headset is that we feel it's only worth it if you have a Playstation 5, and the stero headphones that are included that are earbuds. That can split opinion, so we recommend checking out our review for full details if that might be an issue.

Key features: 110-degree field of view, 4K resolution on OLED screens, small but curated library of games and experiences, 120Hz refresh rate, $100 off.

Product launched: February 2023

Price history: Before today's deal, the price of this headset has come down from its original $549 price tag, but would usually sit around $499. That means this deal is a genuine one as we don't often see it this low.

Price comparison: Amazon: $399.99 | Walmart: $395.10 | Best Buy: $399.99

Reviews consensus: An excellent mid-range VR headset that's excellent if you want to play your Playstation 5 in virtual reality. Stunning visuals, comfy to wear and a curated library of games and experiences - you get the quality you pay for here.

| Space: ★★★★½

Featured in guides: Best VR headsets

✅ Buy it if: You own a Playstation 5 and you want to experience virtual reality.

❌ Don't buy it if: You don't own a Playstation 5, the Meta Quest 3 has a larger library and is a very well-rounded headset with a similar price tag.

