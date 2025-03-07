The PSVR 2 is now one of its lowest ever prices with a huge $150 off at Walmart
If you own a Playstation 5 and you want a virtual reality experience, now is the time to cash in as the PSVR 2 is 28% off.
The PSVR 2 headset is now over $150 off, which is its lowest ever price outside of annual sales events like Black Friday. It features in our best VR headsets guide so if you own a Playstation 5 and you're interested in virtual reality, this deal is ideal for you.
Save over $150 off the PSVR 2 headset when you get it from Walmart, or get the "Horizon Call of the Mountain" bundle for $4 more from Best Buy.
There's a lot to like about the PSVR 2 headset, and you can take an in-depth look in our review. We found that it's quick to set up and comfortable to wear. It also boasts some really cool exclusives and perhaps most importantly, it features stunning visuals (2000x2040 per eye resolution) and it focuses on immersion. This is one of the best vr headset deals on the market at the moment.
Save $150 (28%) on one of the best VR headsets out there. It features 4K resolution, is comfy to wear, has a 120Hz refresh rate, a 110-degree field of view and comes with controllers. It's The headset to get if you own a Playstation 5.
Note: Amazon has a very similar offer on and Best Buy is offering the "Horizon Call of the Mountain" bundle for just $4 more.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our pages for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
When we tested the PSVR 2, we found that you get what you pay for in terms of quality. So, now that it's about $150 cheaper than when it was released, we think it's great value.
It's a fairly stress and hassle free set-up, so no previous experience with VR is required. It also has excellent eye tracking and rumble features, which really add to the virtual experience, plus its library has games explicitly made for the headset, so you get a well-rounded experience. We also found that it's sturdily built, which is a real bonus given that you'll be using this tech without total awareness of your surroundings.
The visuals are stunning with 4K resolution, the headset is adjustable and the inner foam parts help with comfort. The refresh rate is high, and there's a large field of view. The only real downside to this headset is that we feel it's only worth it if you have a Playstation 5, and the stero headphones that are included that are earbuds. That can split opinion, so we recommend checking out our review for full details if that might be an issue.
Key features: 110-degree field of view, 4K resolution on OLED screens, small but curated library of games and experiences, 120Hz refresh rate, $100 off.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Product launched: February 2023
Price history: Before today's deal, the price of this headset has come down from its original $549 price tag, but would usually sit around $499. That means this deal is a genuine one as we don't often see it this low.
Price comparison: Amazon: $399.99 | Walmart: $395.10 | Best Buy: $399.99
Reviews consensus: An excellent mid-range VR headset that's excellent if you want to play your Playstation 5 in virtual reality. Stunning visuals, comfy to wear and a curated library of games and experiences - you get the quality you pay for here.
| Space: ★★★★½
Featured in guides: Best VR headsets
✅ Buy it if: You own a Playstation 5 and you want to experience virtual reality.
❌ Don't buy it if: You don't own a Playstation 5, the Meta Quest 3 has a larger library and is a very well-rounded headset with a similar price tag.
Check out our other guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.
Get 73% off Starz streaming service for three months
NASA's X-59 quiet supersonic jet clears 'major hurdle' ahead of 1st flight (photos)