'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' will return with all-new adventures on Nov. 8

Hoping for a post-Halloween treat?

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures," Lucasfilm's vividly-animated family-friendly series on Disney Junior and Disney+ returns with a fresh collection of splashy new episodes starting on Nov. 8, 2023.

This vibrant, aged-down program is set during the High Republic Era 200 years prior to 1999's "The Phantom Menace." It initially debuted on Star Wars Day, May 4, 2023, with the first seven chapters centering around the energetic Jedi youngling characters of Kai Brightstar, Lys Solay, and Nubs learning the ways of the Force from Master Yoda at a secret Jedi temple outpost on the planet Tenoo. Along for the wild space adventures are pilot Nash Durango and her co-pilot "backpack" droid RJ-83.

Related: Star Wars TV shows ranked, worst to best

A still from "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures." (Image credit: Disney+)

Here's the official description:

"Our favorite younglings and their friends will return when new episodes of 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' arrive November 8 on Disney Junior and Disney+. Among the upcoming installments is a Life Day special, which finds series stars Kai, Lys, and Nubs, along with Masters Yoda and Zia, on a trip to Kashyyyk to celebrate and learn more about the Wookiees' holiday traditions. In addition, even more episodes of 'Young Jedi Adventures' Season 1 are confirmed for 2024."

These next chapters are: "Life Day" (Nov. 8), "Charhound Chase/Creature Comforts" (Nov. 8), "An Adventure with Yoda/The Talon Takeover" (Nov. 9), "Mystery of the Opal Cave/Clash" (Nov. 10) and "The Great Leaf Glide/The Harvest Feast" (Nov. 17).

Lys Solay holding a glowing space orb with a young Wookiee in "Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures." (Image credit: Disney+)

Delivered by Lucasfilm's James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes "Young Jedi Adventures" is squarely aimed at kids anticipating their first peek into the wide and wonderful world of "Star Wars." Longtime children's TV creator Michael Olson ("Puppy Dog Pals") acts as head writer, showrunner, and executive producer, with Elliot Bour working as the series' supervising director.

"Young Jedi Adventures'" distinguished vocal cast includes Jamaal Avery Jr. (Kai Brightstar), Juliet Donenfeld (Lys Solay), Dee Bradley Baker (Nubs), Emma Berman (Nash Durango), Jonathan Lipow () RJ-83 and Piotr Michael (Master Yoda).