'Star Wars' fan favorite Lando Calrissian is getting his own movie on Disney+

It finally seems as if Lando Calrissian is getting his own 'Star Wars' movie.

Earlier this summer we delivered you news that actor Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover were in the process of writing a new Lando Calrissian TV series for Disney+ after replacing scribe Justin Simien ("Haunted Mansion") following creative differences at Lucasfilm that led to his dismissal and unceremonious exit.

Now that exciting "Lando" project has apparently transformed into a full-blown feature length movie as confirmed by Variety. The news first came from Stephen Glover's guest spot on the "Pablo Torres Finds Out" podcast, where he announced that "It's not even a show the idea right now is to do a movie. Right now, because of the strike, it's kind of like telephone, all of the information."

Billy Dee Williams in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." (Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Donald Glover first portrayed the crafty caped smuggler in 2018's "Solo: A Star Wars Story," inhabiting the role as a younger, cockier version of the character so admirably played by Billy Dee Williams in "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back," "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi," and for the last time in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Since his first appearance on the big screen back in 1980, Lando Calrissian has remained one of the most popular denizens of the galaxy far, far away.

Currently Lucasfilm and Disney+ have confirmed rumors that the TV series plan has indeed been scrapped in favor of a "Lando movie," but no further information is available concerning whether this will be produced as upcoming content for their streaming service or a theatrical release.

"Lando is charm incarnate," Donald Glover told GQ magazine this past spring during the early stages of the Lucasfilm project. "He's kind of a maverick, which I don't think there's a lot of anymore. It's hard to be the smooth talker nowadays. Where's the line? That's also where the danger is. How close can you get without tripping over it?

"I would love to play Lando again. It's a fun time, being him. It just has to be the right way to do it. Time is precious. The past couple of years, this pandemic sh**, it really had people experience time … People realize their time is valuable. You only get so much. I'm not interested in doing anything that's going to be a waste of my time or just a paycheck. I'd much rather spend time with people that I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, and I think it could be. Lando is definitely somebody I like to hang out with."

Stay tuned for more details on this potential Lando movie as additional news arrives!