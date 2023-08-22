Embrace the dark side of the Force in new 'Star Wars: Visions' comic from Peach Momoko

If you can't get enough of "Star Wars: Visions," you're in luck.

Eisner Award-winning Japanese artist Peach Momoko has become a certified fan favorite with her distinctive Marvel comic book covers influenced by personal touchstones including Asian horror cinema, anime, Japanese folklore and tattoo art.

Now the superstar creator is embracing a new project in the galaxy far, far away where she will launch an ambitious series of Marvel Comics one-shots by taking on both drawing and writing duties for "Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko #1" this fall.

Beginning Nov. 15, 2023, this global endeavor will act as the comic book equivalent of Disney+'s Emmy-nominated animated anthology series, "Star Wars: Visions," which just delivered its exceptional second volume on May 4, 2023.

Cover for "Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Peach Momoko will be the first of these one-off releases where she absorbs the seductive side of the Force to offer a transformative tale of good versus evil.

Here's the official synopsis:

"Centuries after the death of a great Sith Lord, a cult has grown around him and are worshipping the dark side. Ankok believes she is the successor to the Legacy of the Sith with her dark side powers! But is she truly in tune with the Force? Or is she just exploiting the people in her village? Kako and Gel are about to come face-to-face with the truth … even if it kills them!"

Employing a similar formula as "Star Wars: Visions," Marvel's new one-shot lineup will allow an international roster of artists the opportunity to flavor the "Star Wars" universe with their own individual storytelling by injecting aspects of their diverse cultures, traditions and backgrounds.

Character designs for "Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko #1" (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"I really enjoy thinking about how to tell my own version of "Star Wars," while keeping in mind the concepts of the original universe," Momoko told StarWars.com.

"I wanted to tell a story about a cult. And I felt within the 'Star Wars' universe, the dark side was something that ties to when a human, or something living, loses itself and then wants to rely on believing something in order to have hope to live. I believe falling to the dark side is nothing to be ashamed of. It could save you. Sometimes the dark side can help defeat your trauma and fear. In the story, Ankok's belief is that the time when light defeats darkness has ended. It is the time to accept the darkness. And Tata is only using the dark side to help those who need a 'dark light.'"

Marvel Comics' "Star Wars: Visions - Peach Momoko #1" arrives Nov. 15, 2023.