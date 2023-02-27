Marvel's 'Star Wars' comics celebrate Women's History Month with Peach Momoko covers

Japanese artist and illustrator Peach Momoko has created stunning new Star Wars art for Women's History Month.

Japanese artist and illustrator Peach Momoko is one of the most sought-after creators in the comic book world and her distinctive style has won the admiration of millions of readers and collectors since she first arrived on the scene back in 2014.

Momoko's deceivingly simple covers imbued with ornate Asian influences provide a Zen-like beauty to her subjects that translates across the entire spectrum of the destination affectionately known as that galaxy far, far away.

Now she will take the reins of a new Marvel Comics project to produce a series of striking Women's History Month variant covers for the publisher’' entire line of "Star Wars" titles this coming March. Check out our guide to the best Star Wars books for more reading options.

This "Star Wars" comics cover by illustrator Peach Momoko features Amilyn Holdo. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel has taken the wrappers off the initial batch of these signature works that spotlights heroines Amilyn Holdo, Khel Tanna, Leia Organa, and Chanath Cha.

"It's an honor to be working on so many covers for the "Star Wars" world," Momoko said regarding these eleven celebration variants. "I love all the characters I got to draw. They each have their own uniqueness and strength that I admire."

Credit: Marvel Comics (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Per a Marvel Comics press release, here are the "Star Wars" adventurers featured:

Amilyn Holdo , Resistance leader known for her brave sacrifice in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

, Resistance leader known for her brave sacrifice in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" Barash , gifted Jedi gifted Jedi whose name is forever linked the “Barash Vow” and whose story is currently being told in "Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade"

, gifted Jedi gifted Jedi whose name is forever linked the “Barash Vow” and whose story is currently being told in "Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade" Chanath Cha , deadly bounty hunter who’s currently targeting Darth Vader in "Star Wars: Hidden Empire"

, deadly bounty hunter who’s currently targeting Darth Vader in "Star Wars: Hidden Empire" Domina Tagge , proud head of the Tagge family who recently sought revenge against Doctor Aphra in the pages of her ongoing solo series

, proud head of the Tagge family who recently sought revenge against Doctor Aphra in the pages of her ongoing solo series Gheyr , a young Jedi padawan debuting in "Star Wars: Yoda #4"

, a young Jedi padawan debuting in "Star Wars: Yoda #4" Grammy Starros , matriarch of the Starros clan who will make her first appearance in this month’s "Star Wars: Sana Starros #1"

, matriarch of the Starros clan who will make her first appearance in this month’s "Star Wars: Sana Starros #1" Khel Tanna , scoundrel employed by Jabba the Hutt currently teaming up with Han Solo in the "Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca" series

, scoundrel employed by Jabba the Hutt currently teaming up with Han Solo in the "Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca" series Leia , the groundbreaking icon is depicted in the Boussh disguise she used to infiltrate Jabba’s Palace in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi"

, the groundbreaking icon is depicted in the Boussh disguise she used to infiltrate Jabba’s Palace in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" Matty , a Jedi Padawan helping Vildar Mac in the pages of "Star Wars: The High Republic"

, a Jedi Padawan helping Vildar Mac in the pages of "Star Wars: The High Republic" Nakano Lash , a Nautolan bounty hunter who once mentored Beilert Valance and recently resurfaced in the pages of "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters"

, a Nautolan bounty hunter who once mentored Beilert Valance and recently resurfaced in the pages of "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters" Sabé, loyal handmaiden of Padmé Amidala and currently in an uneasy alliance with Darth Vader in the pages of his ongoing solo series

Princess Leia in her Boussh disguise from "Star Wars: The Return of the Jedi" as envisioned by illustrator Peach Momoko. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Deadly bounty hunter Chanath Cha, who is targeting Darth Vader, as depicted by illustrator Peach Momoko for Women's History Month. (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Check out the full release schedule below for these eleven "Star Wars" titles being delivered with Momoko's beautiful imagery that begin rolling out during Women’s History Month on March 1.

March 1: "Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4," "Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10," "Star Wars #32"

"Star Wars: Hidden Empire #4," "Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca #10," "Star Wars #32" March 8: "Star Wars: The High Republic #6," "Star Wars: Sana Starros #2," "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32"

"Star Wars: The High Republic #6," "Star Wars: Sana Starros #2," "Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #32" March 15: "Star Wars: Yoda #5," "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #30"

"Star Wars: Yoda #5," "Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #30" March 22: "Star Wars: Darth Vader #32"

"Star Wars: Darth Vader #32" March 29: "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi – Jabba’s Palace #1," "Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #4

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.