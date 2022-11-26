Mandalorian Fire TV Stick is up to 39% off during Black Friday

By Elizabeth Howell
published

Use the Force to save $27 on this Mandalorian Fire TV Stick Grogu Green remote cover inspired by the hit Star Wars series, or save $22 if you prefer Bounty Blue.

mandalorian fire stick
(Image credit: Amazon)

Time to enjoy the Mando with the ultimate in Star Wars TV style.

Amazon's Fire Stick is available in iconic Grogu (Baby Yoda) green for just $41.98 (opens in new tab), allowing you to save numerous credits as this is 39% off the base price. Or if you prefer a blue shade inspired by Din Djarin, the Mandalorian, you can buy it for just $36.98 (opens in new tab) or 37% off the base price.

Whatever shade you choose, it will allow you stream the new Star Wars series in style, and there is plenty to choose from. Ranging from The Mandalorian to breakout series Andor, there's numerous new entries to enjoy alongside all the movies and TV series dating back as far as 1977.

You can also see all of our best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals to prepare for Black Friday, if you're searching for more decor ideas to enjoy Mando, Solo and other anti-heroes of the Star Wars universe.

Grogu Green Fire TV Stick: $68.98 $41.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This Baby Yoda-themed Fire TV Stick edition features 4K streaming, Alexa voice commands, and dedicated buttons to quickly access your favorite streaming services straight from your remote.

The Grogu Green Fire TV Stick 4K, colored like Baby Yoda or the Jedi-in-training Grogu, is green like Grogu. The back of the Fire TV remote has Grogu underneath the iconic Star Wars logo text, including several stars studding the remote above and below his image. Users can use the Alexa button on the remote to pull up Star Wars content on Disney Plus, or can use physical controls like a normal remote control.

The Bounty Blue version is based on Din Djarin, the Mandalorian bounty hunter after whom Disney Plus's popular The Mandalorian series is named. This version includes both The Mandalorian and Grogu, with the logo of the TV series just below the dynamic duo. (Note that unlike the Grogu version, Bounty Blue doesn't stream in 4K resolution, but it does include Alexa voice control to keep your hands free for your lightsaber.)

Bounty Blue Fire TV Stick: $58.98 $36.98 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

This is the way. This 3rd Gen Fire TV stick bundle comes with a blue Mandalorian-themed cover and features Alexa voice control and tens of thousands of channels, Alexa skills and apps built right in.

Make sure to round out your Star Wars experience with the best Lego Star Wars sets and our best Lego Star Wars deals on for Black Friday. The crowning one you won't want to miss is the opportunity to save $180 on Lego's Star Wars UCS Millennium Falcon, the iconic ship of the prequels and original series that hosted Rey, Chewbacca, Solo, Skywalker and so many other legendary characters.

To sweeten the deal, bear in mind that from Nov. 25 to Nov. 28, Lego is offering a series of free gifts (opens in new tab) based on purchases. So if you're planning to pick up a Star Wars deal anyway, it's possible you might qualify for at least one of the offers. 

