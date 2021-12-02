Feel the Force for 50% less with this Star Wars Kylo Ren Electronic Mask deal

Han Solo's son might be gone, but the powerful Kylo Ren's mask is a Force to deal with.

The Star Wars Kylo Ren Force Rage Electronic Mask is on sale right now at Amazon for $17.99. This discount basically lightsabers the usual price in half (and yes, we are picturing the newer lightsaber from The Force Awakens as we say this).

Emulating the Supreme Leader is just one of the many ways that kids can explore the Star Wars universe for less. You can nab other costume items under our Star Wars deals page, or build your destiny using these Lego Star Wars sets.

If your kid also wants less franchise-specific gear, we rounded up other space gifts available at a discount, a set of child-friendly telescopes to explore the universe, and Lego sets that include famous names from NASA, DC and Marvel.

Star Wars Kylo Ren Force Rage Electronic Mask: $34.99 Star Wars Kylo Ren Force Rage Electronic Mask: $34.99 $17.99 at Amazon You can't hide, Rey. But you can admire this mask from Kylo Ren in between the epic lightsaber battle in the snow of The Force Awakens. Anyway, your kids will love the electronic simulation of this famous artifact of the sequel series.

We know that the Supreme Master is temperamental, what with smashing his lightsabers against random ship objects, so this mask will let your kids have some fun with far less destruction. All they need to do is push a button in the mask to get sound-activated light effects. Then the kids can talk or shout in the mask to get a really cool light glow.

Kids 5 and up can grow their Jedi practice along with the mask, as it comes with adjustable elastic straps. The mask is very true to the look and feel of what Kylo Ren wore in The Force Awakens, which is a wonderful introduction to the Star Wars franchise for padawans.

And learn you must, as there is a lot of other Star Wars content to explore. The new franchise spinoff, the Book of Boba Fett, drops later in December on Disney Plus. It will add to all those Baby Yoda references your kids will quickly love and learn about on The Mandalorian. (Check out our streaming deals guide to get the most out of the channel.)

If your kids are just feeling their way around Star Wars, we've released a guide to the various movies of the franchise in chronological order, especially the famous Skywalker Saga series that includes the three sequel movies with Kylo Ren.

Kylo Ren's work gave everything to the Dark Side, but this mask won't stick around for long at a discount. Make sure to grab a copy for your kids before it disappears at lightspeed.

Be sure to check out Space.com's space deals, or our guide to the best Star Wars deals.