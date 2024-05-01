Lego releases 7 new Star Wars sets today ahead of 'Star Wars Day' on May 4

May the fourth be with you!

Lego is releasing seven new Lego Star Wars sets today (May 1) to celebrate Star Wars Day. On top of the new Lego sets, a coffee table book will also be released as the company continues to celebrate 25 years of Lego Star Wars.

There will be plenty of new models for you to spend your credits on and celebrate Star Wars Day on May 4 in style. They include a new TIE Interceptor, Mos Espa Podrace diorama, Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator and more. We have the specs of what Lego is releasing below but this is great news for fans of Star Wars, Lego and both.

While Star Wars Day is fast approaching, if you just can't wait to celebrate your love of a galaxy far, far away or you just want something cool to build now, it could be worth checking out our guides to the best Lego Star Wars sets and Lego Star Wars deals.

Fortunately, it doesn't matter whether you're looking for a gift for a Padawan or to treat the Jedi Knight in your life, the range of new models will cover all budgets and ages. The coffee table book, which is available for pre-order, should also make for fun reading.

Lego Star Wars TIE Interceptor

(Image credit: Lego)

This is without a shadow of a doubt, the highlight of what Lego is releasing to celebrate Star Wars Day. This 1931-piece is a new and re-designed version of the Ultimate Collector Series model that was released back in the year 2000.

It cuts an imposing figure as it measures 40 centimeters (16 inches) in length and it comes with a TIE Pilot minifigure, a Mouse Droid figure and is mounted on a stand with a printed plaque. Builders will be able to relive their favorite action sequences with the distinctive wings of the Interceptor ship and a detailed cockpit.

It measures over 12.5 inches (32 centimeters) high, 16 inches (40 centimeters) long and 13 inches (33 centimeters) wide, will be available from May 1 and will retail for $229.99.

Lego Star Wars Mos Espa Podrace Diorama

(Image credit: Lego)

This diorama includes 718 pieces and re-creates the scene of the iconic podracing sequence from The Phantom Menace. This definitely sounds like a set that's ideal for fans of the prequel trilogy.

As well as the 718 pieces, the set includes Anakin Skywalker, the Arch Grand Canyon and a display plaque with Qui-Gon Jinn's line: "Remember. Concentrate on the moment. Feel. Don’t think. Use your instincts."

This set measures over 4.5 inches (12 centimeters) in height, 12 inches (30 centimeters) wide and 5.5 in. (14 centimeters) deep, will be available from May 1 and will retail for $79.99.

Lego Star Wars Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator

(Image credit: Lego)

If you want to venture to the Dark Side, maybe the 680-piece buildable set of Darth Maul's Sith Infiltrator ship could tempt you. This set enables you to fold out the wings and retract the landing gear for flight. It also features two spring-loaded shooters and DRK-1 droids which you can trigger to drop from the front compartment.

The dimensions for this set are over 3 inches (7 centimeters) high, 11 inches (27 centimeters) long and 7.5 inches (20 centimeters) wide. It's available from May 1 (but available to pre-order) this set will retail for $69.99.

Lego Star Wars Droideka

(Image credit: Lego)

For fans of droids or collectibles, this could be the droid you're looking for. A 583-piece model of the destroyer droid, made infamous in the prequel trilogy, is an ideal display piece that also comes with collectible BrickHeadz models of ar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul.

This set measures over 8 inches (21 centimeters) high, 6.0 inches (16 centimeters) long and 5.5 inches (14 centimeters) wide. It's available from May 1 and will set you back $64.99.

Lego Star Wars BrickHeadz Commander Cody

(Image credit: Lego)

This BrickHeadz commander Cody model will make a cute addition to any collection, to paraphrase General Grievous. It's only 147 pieces and it is small but, it's instantly recognizable, it looks fun and it's suitable for ages 10 and above.

Measurements for this set are over 3 inches (8 centimeters) high, 2 inches (6 centimeters) wide and 2 inches (5 centimeters) deep. Again, it is available from May 1 and will cost just $9.99.

Lego Star Wars Barc Speeder Escape

(Image credit: Lego)

In recent years, we've seen an influx in Star Wars TV shows and it can be argued that The Mandalorian is the most notable series to hit the small screen. So, if you are gaga for Grogu or you're just a fan of Mando and his adventures then perhaps this 221-piece set is for you.

This speeder set is suitable for those aged eight and above and comes with minifigures of Grogu, Kelleran Beq and two Clone Troopers. The speeder and sidecar measure over 1.5 inches (4 centimeters) high, 7.5 inches (19 centimeters) long and 3.5 inches (9 centimeters) wide. There is a scenery built too. This set will retail for $29.99.

Lego Star Wars BrickHeadz The Phantom Menace

(Image credit: Lego)

Last, but by no means least, of the sets that Lego will release in the run-up to Star Wars Day is this collection of BrickHeadz characters from The Phantom Menace. Suitable for ages 10 and above, characters include Darth Maul, Qui-Gon Jinn, Jar Jar Binks, Captain Panaka, Anakin Skywalker and Queen Amidala. You get 732 pieces for the $54.99 you'll have to pay for this set and it will be released on May 1.

Lego Star Wars The Force Of Creativity Coffee Table Book

(Image credit: Lego)

This 312-page illustrated book features unseen character designs, development art and gives an insight into the development process. It also features interviews with more than 50 insiders at Lucasfilm and Lego. It's a celebration of 25 years of Lego Star Wars which includes art prints, facsimiles, new building instructions and a cardstock replica of the impossibly rare 1999 Toy Fair invitation box. It will retail for $149.99.