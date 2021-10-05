This Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader figure is 15% off at Amazon

This week (starting Oct. 4) is World Space Week and what better way to celebrate it than by treating yourself (or someone close to you) to an out-of-this world gift?

Amazon is currently offering 15% off a 6-inch (15 centimeters) collectible Darth Vader figure from "The Black Series" line of figures, and it's an Amazon exclusive! The figure also comes with a detachable lightsaber and would stand out as part of any collector's collection — or as a gift to any Star Wars fan.

"The Black Series" line is a series of collectable figures ranging from characters to vehicles and even lightsabers based on fan favorites from the movies.

We're not sure how long this deal will last, so you will have to act quickly to grab the discount.

It's not just the carbonized, sleek metallic finish that make this and other figures in "The Black Series" great but, this Darth Vader figure comes with posable limbs, which is great for display purposes.

One of the most iconic villains in cinematic history, this figure has been carefully finished to replicate the look of the antagonist in "The Empire Strikes Back," the film that many consider to be the best in the franchise.

With the holidays right around the corner, a 6-inch metallic Darth Vader collectable could be the perfect gift idea for yourself or any Jedi knight or padawan in your life.