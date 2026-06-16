Watch SpaceX launch 3 huge BlueBird direct-to-cell satellites from Florida early on June 17

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Webcast: AST SpaceMobile BlueBird 8-10 Mission Live Launch - YouTube Watch On

SpaceX will launch three giant direct-to-cell satellites early Wednesday morning (June 17), and you can watch the action live.

A Falcon 9 rocket topped with three of AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday, during a 96-minute window that opens at 2:39 a.m. EDT (0639 GMT).

You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of AST SpaceMobile, or directly via the Texas-based company.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches 29 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on June 8, 2026. (Image credit: SpaceX)