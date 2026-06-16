Watch SpaceX launch 3 huge BlueBird direct-to-cell satellites from Florida early on June 17

Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Subscribe to our newsletter
Webcast: AST SpaceMobile BlueBird 8-10 Mission Live Launch - YouTube
SpaceX will launch three giant direct-to-cell satellites early Wednesday morning (June 17), and you can watch the action live.
A Falcon 9 rocket topped with three of AST SpaceMobile's BlueBird spacecraft is scheduled to lift off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Wednesday, during a 96-minute window that opens at 2:39 a.m. EDT (0639 GMT).
You can watch it live here at Space.com, courtesy of AST SpaceMobile, or directly via the Texas-based company.
Latest Videos FromView more
AST SpaceMobile is building a constellation in low Earth orbit (LEO) that beams internet service directly to cell phones. The company has launched seven spacecraft to date, most recently