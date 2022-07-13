Sony A7R IV camera deal: save over $500 this Amazon Prime Day

At Space.com we know all-too-well that Sony mirrorless cameras are impressively good, having given 4.5/5 stars in our Sony A7 III review. But the Sony A7R IV is an entirely different beast. Aimed at professionals and extremely enthusiastic amateurs this full-frame mirrorless camera is normally above the price range of many photographers' budgets. But we've found an incredible deal that gives you over $500 off your purchase.

The price has dropped on the Sony A7R IV down from $3,499.99 to just $2,998 on Amazon (opens in new tab) and thanks to these Amazon Prime Day savings that means you can put that $500 straight into your wallet, or alternatively use it to purchase one of the best lenses for astrophotography, best zoom lenses, or even put it towards one of the best telescopes if you're a budding stargazer. But act fast because stocks are limited and at time of writing there are only seven left.

Why choose the Sony A7R IV though? Well, for starters it captures ultra-detailed stills photographs using its massive 61MP image sensor which, according to Sony (opens in new tab), is a world-first in this camera class. A wide dynamic range of 15 stops means it's better than most at recording fine detail in highlights and in shadows, producing more well-rounded images.

It even shoots 4K UHD video, but only at a maximum of 30p. Although this doesn't outcompete the video on other competitor models from the likes of Canon and company, this is more of a stills-focused mirrorless camera and provides most video requirements for many hybrid shooters today.

Astrophotographers should love the Sony A7R IV too, building upon previous models to offer a stunning ISO sensitivity range from 50-102,400. Autofocusing is sophisticated as well, with 567 phase-detection autofocus points (425 contrast AF points) and features real-time tracking for moving subjects and real-time eye focusing for humans, animals which works in both stills and movie mode.

One of the drawbacks of some mirrorless cameras is the poor electronic viewfinders (EVFs) but the Sony A7R IV features a 5.76 million dot UXGA OLED electronic viewfinder to produce a detailed view of the scene in front of you.

Sony A7R IV: $3499.99 now $2998 at Amazon

