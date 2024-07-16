Save over $100 on these Vortex Crossfire HD 10x50 binoculars
Bag a 42% discount on these excellent quality mid-range binoculars — suitable for stargazing — thanks to this Prime Day binocular deal over at Amazon.
When there's over $100 savings on offer for one of our highly rated pair of binoculars, it's worth shouting about. This time it is for binoculars that we rated 4/5 stars in our hands-on Vortex 10x50 Crossfire HD review a few summers ago. We liked them so much that we added them to our best binoculars guide as the best mid-range pair.
These binoculars provide users with sharp and bright views of everything from wildlife watching on safari at dusk to stargazing under clear skies at night. The indents on the undercarriage (for your thumbs) and relatively light weight of 30.4oz help with holding them up for long periods of stargazing. Stargazers will also love the 6.1-degree field of view, which is ideal for scanning across the rich star fields of the Milky Way.
The Vortex 10x50 Crossfire HD binoculars are on sale at Amazon now for $149.94 or at B&H Photo for $169.99 including a tactical pen worth $25.95.
These binos utilize high-density BaK-4 glass prisms and multiple anti-reflective coatings. These elements help to reduce color fringing (often found as a purple or yellow line around the moon or stars). In our Vortex Crossfire HD 10x50 review, we didn't see any sign of chromatic aberration, which is a delight, especially when looking at the moon. They are also waterproof and nitrogen-purged, so they can be used whatever the weather or temperature.
Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10x50: was $259.99 now $149.94 on Amazon.
You can save 42% on these waterproof, fog-proof, and durable binoculars, which are suitable for a range of uses, including stargazing.
- We're constantly checking the best prices on our Amazon Prime Day space deals page for big discounts on the best telescopes, binoculars, star projectors, cameras, drones, Lego, streaming and more.
Amazon is offering a large $100 discount to make them $159.94, and B&H Photo is offering them as a deal for $169.99, but they include a tactical pen worth $25. The binos come with a case, eyepiece and objective lens covers, a neck strap, and a lens cloth. A chest harness is available to buy separately and is also currently on sale for $29.00 instead of $44.99 —a 36% saving. This would be helpful if you plan on holding them for long periods of time.
Key features: Nitrogen-purged, waterproof, wide field of view, rubber-coated
Product launched: July 2019
Price history: These binos are normally much more than $200, so this is a genuine discount.
Price comparison: Amazon: $149.94| B&H Photo: $169.95 + free gift
Reviews consensus: The Vortex Crossfire HD 10x50 has over 1200 reviews on Amazon and scores 4.8 out of 5 stars. Like us, users like their excellent build quality, optical quality, and value for money.
Space: ★★★★
Featured in guides: Best binoculars
✅ Buy it if: You want to stargaze regularly amongst other things. They are suitable for use in all weather, and their build and optics are all quality, for an enjoyable nature or skywatching experience.
❌ Don't buy it if: You want absolute spot on true color. In our review, we noticed slight false color in some conditions, but we didn't see any chromatic aberration, which is a big plus.
