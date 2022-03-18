Save £35 on a near 2000-piece Guardians Of The Galaxy Lego spaceship

There may only be five infinity stones, but there are 1901 pieces in this Lego Guardians of the Galaxy Ship, and it's now £35 off.

Saving 26% ( £134.99 now £99.99) is a great deal and now all fans of Guardians Of The Galaxy will marvel at this awesome centerpiece model at a discount. Because costs seem to be going up all around, it's refreshing to see a great Lego model with a low price. It also comes with minifigures of fan-favorite characters, an opening/closing cockpit and a dynamic display stand.

Guardians Of The Galaxy is one of the most popular franchises within the Marvel universe and this is a great time to grab a deal on the main ship. If you want more great deals then check out our Marvel gifts and deals and our Lego space deals guides.

Lego Guardians Of The Galaxy Spaceship £134.99 now £99.99 on Amazon. Save £35 on this impressive 1901-peice Lego set of the Guardians Of The Galaxy spaceship. it comes with minifigures including Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Thor and more. An opening and closing cockpit means you can fit your lego figures inside and a display stand means you can show off your build to everyone.

1901 pieces is a huge number of pieces to put together, so you'll have plenty of fun building the model and you'll have ultimate satisfaction as you see it displayed on it's dynamic stand. Now that it's under £100, it's almost at the lowest price we've ever seen it so the 26% discount represents a very good deal.

It's not just good for showing off, although that will give you a great sense of accomplishment after putting together 1901 pieces, as it has playable features to go with it's minifigures. There's an opening/closing cockpit and a computer room to place your minifigures which include Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket, Mantis, Thor and Chitauri warrior.

Cool weapons and accessories complete the look of the minifigures so you can recrate famous scenes from the movies, or create your own adventures. Especially when prices are on the rise all around, now is a great time to get a great deal if you're looking for a new Lego set - and this could be the ideal one.

If you want to rewatch the Guardians of The Galaxy movies, our Marvel streaming guide has you covered. You can also see where they fit within the wider MCU in our Marvel movies in order article too.

Today's best Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy deals $19.50 View Reduced Price $59.99 $29.99 View Low Stock $59.99 View Show More Deals

Follow Alexander Cox on Twitter @Coxy_97Official. Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.