Prime Day VR deal: Final day! Save $400 on the HTC VIVE Pro 2

Today is the final day of Amazon Prime Day and we've spotted a VR Prime Day deal worth considering. You can save $400 on the HTC VIVE Pro 2 full system, a headset that features in our best VR headsets guide. The headset-only option is 31% off for Prime Day as well.

In our review of the HTC VIVE Pro 2, we found that the resolution and the audio were the stand-out features. We also found that it offers a wide field of view and has access to a lot of great VR games. That comes as no surprise as we think this is the best high-resolution VR headset on the market. If you opt to get the full system, which includes controllers and base stations, you'll be getting Amazon's joint-lowest price - but Amazon Prime Day ends today, so you'll have to act soon!

You can still save $400 on the HTC VIVE Pro 2 full VR system on the final day of Amazon Prime Day.

If you're looking for Amazon Prime Day deals, you'll need a Prime subscription. If you haven't got one, now is the best time to start a 30-day free trial. If you want more VR content, why not scroll through our round-up of the best VR headset deals.

HTC VIVE Pro 2 Fully System Was $1399 Now $999.99 on Amazon. Save $400 on what we think is the best high-resolution VR headset out there. The full system comes with controllers and base stations and key specs include 2448x2448 per eye resolution, a 120-degree field of view and a 120Hz refresh rate. Note: If you just want the headset, you can grab that with a 31% discount.

Image 1 of 5 HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset with controllers (Image credit: Future) HTC VIVE Pro 2 from a bird's eye view (Image credit: Future) HTC VIVE Pro 2 from a side angle (Image credit: Future) HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset (Image credit: HTC Vive) HTC VIVE Pro 2 controller (Image credit: Future)

If you scratch the surface, the HTC VIVE Pro 2 is a high-quality VR headset. If you dig a little deeper, it gets better. We think this is the best high-resolution headset out there and it boasts a 2448 x 2448 per eye resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate with a 120-degree field of view. So, there's definitely scope to lose yourself in the world of virtual reality.

We have found in the past that this headset can be a little pricey, which is also why we think this is such a good deal, and one worth considering as this is the last day of Amazon Prime Day. You get access to a host of games and experiences through Steam VR and Viveport and they perform phenomenally. Overall, this is definitely a VR headset to consider now that it's $400 this Prime Day.

Key features: 2448x2448 resolution, 120-degree field of view, 120Hz refresh rate, Steam VR and Viveport compatibility, $400 saving, base stations, controllers

Product launched: October 2021

Price history: Before today's deal, the lowest price on the full kit option was $999.99 but it's not often been this price. It usually retails for around the $1399 mark.

Price comparison: Amazon: $999.99 | Walmart: $1399.63

Reviews consensus: The impressive resolution and speedy refresh rate make this headset stand out. It can be a bit pricey, so make the most of this deal while it's here.

TechRadar: ★★★★ | Space: ★★★★

Featured in guides: Best VR headsets

✅ Buy it if: You want a high-end VR headset and you're looking for a Prime Day VR deal - this really could be what you're looking for.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're on a budget, we recommend the Meta Quest 3 if that's the case, which is also on offer this Prime Day.

