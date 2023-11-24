Save 30% on this groundbreaking Peak Design travel tripod this Black Friday

Photography is an expensive hobby. Cameras, lenses, and accessories like tripods can cost thousands. But we can help you with the latter: Adorama has 30% off the Peak Design Travel Tripod this Black Friday, giving a whopping $180 saving on one of the best tripods around.

Usually $599.95, the Peak Design Travel Tripod can be picked up for just $419.97 in this super Black Friday offer. That 30% saving is not to be sniffed at, particularly if you're in the market for an exceptionally lightweight yet solid tripod.

We reviewed the Peak Design Travel Tripod back in 2021, and two years later this is still one of the best on the market. We called it a "key piece of kit" for photographers and astrophotographers who like to travel around. Its narrow design is one of the most compact we've seen while still offering a very sturdy tripod when unfolded.

Made from carbon fiber, it's incredibly lightweight too, weighing just 2.8 lbs (1.27 kg). It's not going to weigh you down when you're on the move, and despite its own lightness, it can still hold up to 20 lbs (9.07 kg). Even at full price, we rated Peak Design Travel Tripod as one of the best tripods for portability, and with a $180 saving, it's a better buy than ever.



Peak Design Carbon Fiber Travel Tripod: was $599.95 now $419.97 at Adorama Save 30% on one of the best tripods money can buy. The Peak Design Travel Tripod is one of the most portable tripods on the market, boasting extreme lightness while still being incredibly sturdy. We named it the overall best for portability in our best tripods round-up.

Peak Design describes its own Travel Tripod as having "groundbreaking design". It sounds a little big-headed, sure, but we'd have to agree: very few tripods offer the same level of stability while also being compact. The fact it's made of carbon fiber helps keep its weight down without ever losing any sturdiness.

The Travel Tripod can hold up to 20 lbs of weight, so even your biggest lenses shouldn't be a problem here. But it's fine for shooting small with, too: it's suitable to mount your phone on if that's how you prefer to shoot.

Peak Design has so much faith in its product, in fact, that when you buy it, it'll come with a lifetime guarantee. That means should it break, the company will replace or repair it.

If you want a similarly good tripod but don't want to spend quite as much, Adorama is also offering 15% off the aluminum version of the Peak Design Travel Tripod. Normally $379.95, it's currently available for $322.96.

Key Specs: Carbon fiber body, weights 2.81lbs, max load 20lbs, 15.4in folded height, ball head, 5 leg sections

Consensus: One of the best travel tripods around, you can't get much sturdier and lighter than the Peak Design Travel Tripod. Made of carbon fiber, it's incredibly lightweight but can hold up to 20 lbs of gear.

Buy if: You're a serious photographer or videographer who frequently travels with all their gear.

Don't buy if: You're on a budget, or have a static photography setup

Alternative models: The Benro Mach3 TMA37C is one of the best all-around tripods, but it's significantly heavier than the Peak Design Travel Tripod. We're also fans of the 3 Legged Thing Punks Brian, not only does it have an excellent name but it's a solid all-around performer (and it won't break the bank).

